Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame Nominations Accepted Through Nov. 1

ATHENS — The Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame committee is seeking nominations through Nov. 1, 2020 for individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to freshwater fishing in Texas for next year’s induction into the hall of fame.

“The Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame is made up of a growing list of 36 individuals and organizations who have made a significant impact on freshwater fishing in the state,” said Dan Kessler, Hall of Fame Committee Chair. “Whether it’s an outdoor writer, pro-angler, fishing club or leader of industry, we look forward to continuing to honor and recognize everyone that helps make Texas fishing the best it can be.”

The nominees will be evaluated by the members of the Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame committee made up of anglers, industry professionals and organizations in Texas freshwater fishing. Inductees will be chosen based on the following criteria: ethics, leadership and commitment, unselfish contributions to the sport, scope of impact on freshwater fishing and fishing/fisheries management expertise and impact. The inductee will be announced in spring 2021.

The most recently selected inductees to the Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame include Shane Wilson in 2020 and Alan Haynes in 2019.

The Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame is housed at the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center in Athens. Its mission is to “recognize and honor those who have made a lasting contribution to freshwater fishing in Texas, and to foster a sense of appreciation, awareness and participation in the sport of fishing.”

Nomination forms and instructions are available online or by calling (903) 676-2277. Nominations will be accepted through November 1.

A video highlighting Shane Wilson the 2020 TFF Hall of Fame winner has not been unveiled yet due to delays associated with COVID-19. However, a video highlighting the 2019 TFF Hall of Fame inductee Alan Haynes can be found on the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s YouTube Channel under the title: Alan Haynes: Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame 2019.