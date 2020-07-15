RTI Surgical Announces Stockholder Approval for Sale of OEM Business, Planned Name and Ticker Change, and Leadership Transitions

/EIN News/ -- DEERFIELD, Ill., July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RTIX), a global surgical implant company, today announced that following the Company’s annual stockholder meeting, which included an annual meeting of the stockholders, the Company has received all of the necessary approvals for the sale of the OEM business. The Company expects the transaction to close on Monday, July 20, 2020.



“We are pleased to announce the stockholder approval of the sale of the OEM business and excited about our future as a pure-play spine company,” said Camille Farhat, President and CEO, RTI Surgical. “This transaction is the culmination of years of work that have resulted in the completion of the first phase of our strategic transformation to reduce complexity, drive operational excellence and accelerate the growth of the Company.”

Upon the closing of the transaction, the Company’s name will change to Surgalign Holdings, Inc., and the Company’s ticker symbol on the NASDAQ will change to “SRGA.” Trading under the new ticker symbol is expected to begin on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Upon the closing of the transaction, Camille Farhat, President and CEO, will be retiring from his role and vacating his seat on the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors has appointed Terry M. Rich as the Company’s new President and CEO, effective upon the closing of the transaction. Mr. Rich is also expected to join the Company’s Board of Directors at that time. Mr. Rich currently serves as RTI’s President of Global Spine.

“Despite the challenging environment we have faced over the last few months, the Company has persevered and we believe has set itself up to be highly successful going forward,” said Curtis Selquist, the current Chairman of the Board of Directors. “We thank Camille for the dedication and leadership he has shown over the last three years. Leveraging the success we have had during Camille’s tenure, bolstered by a renewed focus on Spine and a supportive balance sheet, we are very excited for what Surgalign can become with Terry leading the charge.”

Upon the closing of the transaction, Curtis Selquist, will step down from his role as Chairman of the Board, but will remain a member of the Board of Directors and assume the position of Lead Independent Director. The Board of Directors has appointed Stuart F. Simpson as the Company’s new Chairman of the Board, also effective upon the closing of the transaction.

