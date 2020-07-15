Sono-Tek Sales Grew 22% to $3.43 million in First Quarter Fiscal 2021

Strong backlog of $3,202,000

Achieved net income of $168,000, up 572%

Company expects second quarter revenues to increase over last year

/EIN News/ -- MILTON, N.Y., July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Sono-Tek Corporation (OTCQX: SOTK), the leading developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems, today reported financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2021, ended May 31, 2020.

“In the first quarter of FY2021, we achieved our forecasted 20% plus revenue growth, along with a significant improvement in the bottom line. More importantly, we continued to invest in upfront resources in Engineering and Application Engineering. Application Engineering especially has become an essential element in our growth strategy of pursuing larger, more complex ultrasonic coating systems. These orders increase our average revenue per order and provide for longer delivery times compared to our more typical orders. We were pleased to be able to quickly shift our customers’ work with our Application Engineers and development labs to a virtual experience.

We experienced a significant sales increase in our Integrated Coating Systems this quarter, and these were shipped to the Electronics/Microelectronics and the Medical segments of our business. Globally, our sales to the Asia Pacific (APAC) region were strong, resulting in 78% of our sales originating from outside the United States and Canada compared to 56% in last year’s first quarter.

Due to both new orders and existing long delivery pre-Covid backlog this quarter, we are expecting second quarter revenues to increase over last year. Looking ahead, we believe that the ongoing strength of our business, combined with continued expense control and our strong balance sheet, position Sono-Tek well for the future,” commented Dr. Christopher L. Coccio, Chairman and CEO.

First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Review

Three Months Ended May 31, Change 2020 2019 $ % Net Sales $ 3,429,000 $ 2,822,000 607,000 22% Gross Profit 1,561,000 1,305,000 256,000 20% Gross Margin 45.5% 46.2% Operating Income $ 184,000 $ 5,000 179,000 3580% Operating Margin 5.4% 0.2% Net Income $ 168,000 $ 25,000 143,000 572% Net Margin 4.9% 0.9% Basic Earnings Per Share $0.01 $0.00 Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.01 $0.00 Weighted Average Shares -Basic 15,398,000 15,268,000 Weighted Average Shares - Diluted 15,437,000 15,357,000

Sales growth was driven by demand for Sono-Tek’s customized, highly engineered and high value integrated coating systems primarily for the Electronics / Microelectronics market in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. A significant customer took delivery of a system valued at over $700,000 in this market, and further orders from this customer are expected in the future.

From a product sales perspective, Integrated Coating Systems revenues increased 197%. However, quarterly demand and revenue in any of the Market or Product baskets typically varies due to the size and timing of orders, so the multi-quarter totals at year-end are often more significant in reflecting overall Market and Product trends.

See the accompanying tables at the end of this release for a breakout of sales by Market and Product.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2021, approximately 78% of sales originated outside of the United States and Canada compared with 56% in the prior year period. Significantly, sales in the APAC region increased 297%, primarily led by several shipments to China, as manufacturing operations came back online following temporary COVID-19 shutdowns.

The change in product mix resulted in a slightly lower gross margin of 45.5%, and combined with tight expense control, resulted in a 572% increase in net income to $168,000 this quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Overview

Sono-Tek has built a strong balance sheet with solid levels of cash and cash equivalents compared to a minimal level of debt. Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments at quarter-end were $8.3 million, up from $7.9 million at the end of fiscal 2020. The increase was the result of the current period's net income and noncash charges and the proceeds of long term note payable partially offset by purchases of equipment and the repayment of long-term debt.

Cash used in operating activities was $396,000 in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 compared with generating $362,000 in the prior fiscal year period. Capital expenditures in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 were $152,000 compared with $129,000 in the prior fiscal year period.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation is the leading developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems for applying precise, thin film coatings to protect, strengthen or smooth surfaces on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical and industrial markets, including specialized glass applications in construction and automotive.

The Company’s solutions are environmentally-friendly, efficient and highly reliable, and enable dramatic reductions in overspray, savings in raw material, water and energy usage and provide improved process repeatability, transfer efficiency, high uniformity and reduced emissions.

Sono-Tek’s growth strategy is focused on leveraging its innovative technologies, proprietary know-how, unique talent and experience, and global reach to further develop microscopic coating technologies that enable better outcomes for its customers’ products and processes.

For further information, visit www.sono-tek.com .

Safe Harbor Statement





We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW





SONO-TEK CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

May 31, 2020 February 29, (Unaudited) 2020 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,381,947 $ 3,659,551 Marketable securities 3,908,454 4,219,240 Accounts receivable (less allowance of $71,000) 1,341,617 929,701 Inventories, net 2,512,222 2,381,891 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 146,588 153,698 Total current assets 12,290,828 11,344,081 Land 250,000 250,000 Buildings, net 1,634,226 1,654,061 Equipment, furnishings and building improvements, net 1,279,083 1,212,578 Intangible assets, net 102,145 106,291 Deferred tax asset 176,314 176,314 TOTAL ASSETS $ 15,732,596 $ 14,743,325 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,007,517 $ 668,721 Accrued expenses 1,409,167 1,613,409 Customer deposits 1,325,694 1,648,690 Current portion of long-term debt 556,212 169,716 Income taxes payable 112,548 70,621 Total current liabilities 4,411,138 4,171,157 Deferred tax liability 251,761 251,761 Long term debt, less current maturities 1,111,265 538,000 Total liabilities 5,774,164 4,960,918 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock, $.01 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized,

15,422,985 and 15,348,180 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 154,230 153,482 Additional paid-in capital 9,025,755 9,018,406 Accumulated earnings 778,447 610,519 Total stockholders’ equity 9,958,432 9,782,407 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 15,732,596 $ 14,743,325

See notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

SONO-TEK CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended May 31, 2020 2019 Net Sales $ 3,428,544 $ 2,822,428 Cost of Goods Sold 1,867,811 1,517,493 Gross Profit 1,560,733 1,304,935 Operating Expenses Research and product development costs 411,424 354,173 Marketing and selling expenses 706,717 677,412 General and administrative costs 258,402 268,813 Total Operating Expenses 1,376,543 1,300,398 Operating Income 184,190 4,537 Interest Expense (8,417 ) (8,947 ) Interest and Dividend Income 22,646 31,171 Other income 11,435 4,755 Income Before Income Taxes 209,854 31,516 Income Tax Expense 41,926 6,303 Net Income $ 167,928 $ 25,213 Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.01 $ 0.00 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.01 $ 0.00 Weighted Average Shares - Basic 15,397,779 15,268,071 Weighted Average Shares - Diluted 15,436,758 15,357,295

See notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.





SONO-TEK CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended May 31, 2020 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net Income $ 167,928 $ 25,213 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 109,878 89,207 Stock based compensation expense 8,097 11,310 Inventory reserve 18,000 14,000 Decrease (Increase) in: Accounts receivable (411,916 ) 65,538 Inventories (148,331 ) (734,704 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,110 289,992 (Decrease) Increase in: Accounts payable and accrued expenses 134,554 410,079 Customer Deposits (322,996 ) 184,748 Income taxes payable 41,927 6,303 Net Cash (Used In) Provided By Operating Activities (395,749 ) 361,686 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of equipment, furnishings and leasehold improvements (152,402 ) (129,159 ) Sale (Purchase) of marketable securities 310,786 (1,413,481 ) Net Cash Provided By (Used In) Investing Activities 158,384 (1,542,640 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from note payable - bank 1,001,640 - Repayment of long-term debt (41,879 ) (40,283 ) Net Cash Provided By (Used In) Financing Activities 959,761 (40,283 ) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 722,396 (1,221,237 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS Beginning of period 3,659,551 3,144,123 End of period $ 4,381,947 $ 1,922,886 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW DISCLOSURE: Interest paid $ 7,210 $ 8,947 Taxes Paid $ — $ —

See notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

SONO-TEK CORPORATION

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION – MARKET AND PRODUCT SALES

(Unaudited)

Product Sales:

Three Months Ended May 31, Change 2020 % of total 2019 % of total $ % Fluxing Systems $ 344,000 10% $ 391,000 14% (47,000 ) (12% ) Integrated Coating Systems 1,176,000 34% 396,000 14% 780,000 197% Multi-Axis Coating Systems 913,000 27% 1,073,000 38% (160,000 ) (15% ) OEM Systems 422,000 12% 319,000 11% 103,000 32% Other 574,000 17% 643,000 23% (69,000 ) (11% ) TOTAL $ 3,429,000 $ 2,822,000 $ 607,000 22%

Market Sales: