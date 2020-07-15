Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 739 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,230 in the last 365 days.

Sono-Tek Sales Grew 22% to $3.43 million in First Quarter Fiscal 2021

  • Strong backlog of $3,202,000
  • Achieved net income of $168,000, up 572%
  • Company expects second quarter revenues to increase over last year

/EIN News/ -- MILTON, N.Y., July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Sono-Tek Corporation (OTCQX: SOTK), the leading developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems, today reported financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2021, ended May 31, 2020.

“In the first quarter of FY2021, we achieved our forecasted 20% plus revenue growth, along with a significant improvement in the bottom line. More importantly, we continued to invest in upfront resources in Engineering and Application Engineering.  Application Engineering especially has become an essential element in our growth strategy of pursuing larger, more complex ultrasonic coating systems. These orders increase our average revenue per order and provide for longer delivery times compared to our more typical orders.  We were pleased to be able to quickly shift our customers’ work with our Application Engineers and development labs to a virtual experience.

We experienced a significant sales increase in our Integrated Coating Systems this quarter, and these were shipped to the Electronics/Microelectronics and the Medical segments of our business. Globally, our sales to the Asia Pacific (APAC) region were strong, resulting in 78% of our sales originating from outside the United States and Canada compared to 56% in last year’s first quarter.

Due to both new orders and existing long delivery pre-Covid backlog this quarter, we are expecting second quarter revenues to increase over last year. Looking ahead,  we believe that the ongoing strength of our business, combined with continued expense control and our strong balance sheet, position Sono-Tek well for the future,” commented Dr. Christopher L. Coccio, Chairman and CEO.  

First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Review  

  Three Months Ended May 31, Change
  2020 2019 $ %
Net Sales $  3,429,000 $  2,822,000 607,000 22%
Gross Profit 1,561,000 1,305,000 256,000 20%
  Gross Margin 45.5% 46.2%    
Operating Income $  184,000 $  5,000 179,000 3580%
  Operating Margin 5.4% 0.2%    
Net Income $  168,000 $  25,000 143,000 572%
  Net Margin 4.9% 0.9%    
Basic Earnings Per Share $0.01 $0.00    
Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.01 $0.00    
Weighted Average Shares -Basic 15,398,000 15,268,000    
Weighted Average Shares - Diluted 15,437,000 15,357,000    

Sales growth was driven by demand for Sono-Tek’s customized, highly engineered and high value integrated coating systems primarily for the Electronics / Microelectronics market in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. A significant customer took delivery of a system valued at over $700,000 in this market, and further orders from this customer are expected in the future. 

From a product sales perspective, Integrated Coating Systems revenues increased 197%. However, quarterly demand and revenue in any of the Market or Product baskets typically varies due to the size and timing of orders, so the multi-quarter totals at year-end are often more significant in reflecting overall Market and Product trends.

See the accompanying tables at the end of this release for a breakout of sales by Market and Product. 

In the first quarter of fiscal 2021, approximately 78% of sales originated outside of the United States and Canada compared with 56% in the prior year period.  Significantly, sales in the APAC region increased 297%, primarily led by several shipments to China, as manufacturing operations came back online following temporary COVID-19 shutdowns.

The change in product mix resulted in a slightly lower gross margin of 45.5%, and combined with tight expense control, resulted in a 572% increase in net income to $168,000 this quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Overview

Sono-Tek has built a strong balance sheet with solid levels of cash and cash equivalents compared to a minimal level of debt.  Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments at quarter-end were $8.3 million, up from $7.9 million at the end of fiscal 2020.  The increase was the result of the current period's net income and noncash charges and the proceeds of long term note payable partially offset by purchases of equipment and the repayment of long-term debt.

Cash used in operating activities was $396,000 in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 compared with generating $362,000 in the prior fiscal year period.  Capital expenditures in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 were $152,000 compared with $129,000 in the prior fiscal year period.  

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation is the leading developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems for applying precise, thin film coatings to protect, strengthen or smooth surfaces on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical and industrial markets, including specialized glass applications in construction and automotive.

The Company’s solutions are environmentally-friendly, efficient and highly reliable, and enable dramatic reductions in overspray, savings in raw material, water and energy usage and provide improved process repeatability, transfer efficiency, high uniformity and reduced emissions.

Sono-Tek’s growth strategy is focused on leveraging its innovative technologies, proprietary know-how, unique talent and experience, and global reach to further develop microscopic coating technologies that enable better outcomes for its customers’ products and processes.

For further information, visit www.sono-tek.com.

Safe Harbor Statement


We discuss expectations regarding our future performance, such as our business outlook, in our annual and quarterly reports, press releases, and other written and oral statements. These “forward-looking statements” are based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and our operating plans. They are inherently uncertain, and investors must recognize that events could turn out to be significantly different from our expectations. These factors include, among other considerations, general economic and business conditions; political, regulatory, tax, competitive and technological developments affecting our operations or the demand for our products; the duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic; the extent and duration of the pandemic’s adverse effect on economic and social activity, consumer confidence, discretionary spending and preferences, labor and healthcare costs, and unemployment rates, any of which may reduce demand for some of our products and impair the ability of those with whom we do business to satisfy their obligations to us; our ability to sell and provide our services and products, including as a result of continued pandemic related travel restrictions, mandatory business closures, and stay-at home or similar orders; any temporary reduction in our workforce, closures of our offices and facilities and our ability to adequately staff and maintain our operations resulting from the pandemic; the ability of our customers and suppliers to continue their operations as result of the pandemic, which could result in terminations of contracts, losses of revenue, and further adverse effects to our supply chain; maintenance of increased order backlog, including effects of any COVID-19 related cancellations; the imposition of tariffs; timely development and market acceptance of new products and continued customer validation of our coating technologies; adequacy of financing; capacity additions, the ability to enforce patents; maintenance of operating leverage; consummation of order proposals; completion of large orders on schedule and on budget; successful transition from primarily selling ultrasonic nozzles and components to a more complex business providing complete machine solutions and higher value subsystems; and realization of quarterly and annual revenues within the forecasted.

We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

For more information, contact:

Stephen J. Bagley  
Chief Financial Officer  
Sono-Tek Corporation  
info@sono-tek.com  

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW


SONO-TEK CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

    May 31, 2020     February 29,  
    (Unaudited)     2020  
ASSETS                
Current Assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 4,381,947     $ 3,659,551  
Marketable securities     3,908,454       4,219,240  
Accounts receivable (less allowance of $71,000)     1,341,617       929,701  
Inventories, net     2,512,222       2,381,891  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     146,588       153,698  
Total current assets     12,290,828       11,344,081  
                 
Land     250,000       250,000  
Buildings, net     1,634,226       1,654,061  
Equipment, furnishings and building improvements, net     1,279,083       1,212,578  
Intangible assets, net     102,145       106,291  
Deferred tax asset     176,314       176,314  
                 
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 15,732,596     $ 14,743,325  
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
                 
Current Liabilities:                
Accounts payable   $ 1,007,517     $ 668,721  
Accrued expenses     1,409,167       1,613,409  
Customer deposits     1,325,694       1,648,690  
Current portion of long-term debt     556,212       169,716  
Income taxes payable     112,548       70,621  
Total current liabilities     4,411,138       4,171,157  
                 
Deferred tax liability     251,761       251,761  
Long term debt, less current maturities     1,111,265       538,000  
Total liabilities     5,774,164       4,960,918  
                 
Stockholders’ Equity                
Common stock, $.01 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized,
15,422,985 and 15,348,180 shares issued and outstanding, respectively		     154,230       153,482  
Additional paid-in capital     9,025,755       9,018,406  
Accumulated earnings     778,447       610,519  
Total stockholders’ equity     9,958,432       9,782,407  
                 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   $ 15,732,596     $ 14,743,325  

See notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

    

SONO-TEK CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended May 31,    
    2020     2019    
                   
Net Sales   $ 3,428,544     $ 2,822,428    
Cost of Goods Sold     1,867,811       1,517,493    
      Gross Profit     1,560,733       1,304,935    
                   
Operating Expenses                  
   Research and product development costs     411,424       354,173    
   Marketing and selling expenses     706,717       677,412    
   General and administrative costs     258,402       268,813    
      Total Operating Expenses     1,376,543       1,300,398    
                   
Operating Income     184,190       4,537    
                   
Interest Expense     (8,417 )     (8,947 )  
Interest and Dividend Income     22,646       31,171    
Other income     11,435       4,755    
                   
Income Before Income Taxes     209,854       31,516    
                   
Income Tax Expense     41,926       6,303    
                   
Net Income   $ 167,928     $ 25,213    
                   
Basic Earnings Per Share   $ 0.01     $ 0.00    
                   
Diluted Earnings Per Share   $ 0.01     $ 0.00    
                   
Weighted Average Shares - Basic     15,397,779       15,268,071    
                   
Weighted Average Shares - Diluted     15,436,758       15,357,295    
                               

See notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

   
  

SONO-TEK CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended May 31,  
    2020     2019  
             
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:                
Net Income   $ 167,928     $ 25,213  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash                
provided by (used in) operating activities:                
Depreciation and amortization     109,878       89,207  
Stock based compensation expense     8,097       11,310  
Inventory reserve     18,000       14,000  
Decrease (Increase) in:                
Accounts receivable     (411,916     65,538  
Inventories     (148,331 )     (734,704 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     7,110       289,992  
(Decrease) Increase in:                
Accounts payable and accrued expenses     134,554       410,079  
Customer Deposits     (322,996     184,748  
Income taxes payable     41,927       6,303  
Net Cash (Used In) Provided By Operating Activities     (395,749     361,686  
                 
                 
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:                
Purchase of equipment, furnishings and leasehold improvements     (152,402 )     (129,159 )
Sale (Purchase) of marketable securities     310,786       (1,413,481 )
Net Cash Provided By (Used In) Investing Activities     158,384       (1,542,640 )
                 
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:                
Proceeds from note payable - bank     1,001,640       -  
Repayment of long-term debt     (41,879 )     (40,283 )
Net Cash Provided By (Used In) Financing Activities     959,761       (40,283 )
                 
                 
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS     722,396       (1,221,237 )
                 
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS                
Beginning of period     3,659,551       3,144,123  
End of period   $ 4,381,947     $ 1,922,886  
                 
SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW DISCLOSURE:                
Interest paid   $ 7,210     $ 8,947  
Taxes Paid   $     $  

See notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

SONO-TEK CORPORATION
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION – MARKET AND PRODUCT SALES
(Unaudited)

 Product Sales:

    Three Months Ended May 31,  Change  
    2020     % of total     2019     % of total     $     %    
Fluxing Systems   $ 344,000       10%     $ 391,000       14%       (47,000     (12% )  
Integrated Coating Systems     1,176,000       34%       396,000       14%       780,000       197%    
Multi-Axis Coating Systems     913,000       27%       1,073,000       38%       (160,000 )     (15% )  
OEM Systems     422,000       12%       319,000       11%       103,000       32%    
Other     574,000       17%       643,000       23%       (69,000 )     (11% )  
TOTAL   $ 3,429,000             $ 2,822,000             $ 607,000       22%    
                                                             

Market Sales:

    Three Months Ended May 31,     Change  
    2020     % of total     2019     % of total     $     %    
Electronics/Microelectronics   $ 2,240,000       65%     $ 1,538,000       55%       702,000       46%    
Medical     692,000       20%       543,000       19%       149,000       27%    
Alternative Energy     395,000       12%       386,000       14%       9,000       2%    
Emerging R&D and Other     37,000       1%       285,000       10%       (248,000     (87%  
Industrial     65,000       2%       70,000       2%       (5,000 )     (7% )  
TOTAL   $ 3,429,000             $ 2,822,000             $ 607,000       22%    
                                                           

You just read:

Sono-Tek Sales Grew 22% to $3.43 million in First Quarter Fiscal 2021

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.