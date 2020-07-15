IAC Letter to Shareholders Available on IAC’s IR Site in Advance of Q&A with IAC Business Leaders

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) today posted a letter to shareholders on the investor relations section of its website at https://www.iac.com/investor-relations/overview/.



On Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. EDT, IAC will host a virtual conference call to answer questions about its businesses from IAC and ANGI Homeservices sell-side research analysts. The business CEOs, as well as Joey Levin, CEO of IAC and Glenn H. Schiffman, Chief Financial Officer of IAC, will participate. The speaker schedule will be as follows:

10:00 a.m. - 10:15 a.m. EDT - Joey Levin, CEO of IAC

10:15 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. EDT - Brandon Ridenour, CEO of ANGI Homeservices

10:50 a.m. - 11:25 a.m. EDT - Anjali Sud, CEO of Vimeo

11:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. EDT - Neil Vogel, CEO of Dotdash

12.05 p.m. - 12:35 p.m. EDT - Tim Allen, CEO of Care.com

12:40 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. EDT - Glenn H. Schiffman, CFO of IAC

This call may include the disclosure of certain information, including forward-looking information, which may be material to an investor’s understanding of IAC’s and ANGI Homeservices’ business. Live videocasts and replays will be open to the public on both the IAC and ANGI Homeservices websites:

IAC: ir.iac.com/events-and-presentations

ANGI Homeservices: ir.angihomeservices.com/presentations

About ANGI Homeservices Inc.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) turns home improvement jobs imagined into jobs well-done. People throughout North America and Europe rely on us to book quality home service pros across 500 different categories, from repairing and remodeling to cleaning and landscaping. Approximately 250,000 service professionals find work through ANGI Homeservices, and consumers turn to at least one of our brands to find a pro for more than 20 million projects each year. We’ve established category-transforming products through brands such as HomeAdvisor®, Angie’s List®, Handy and Fixd Repair – as well as international brands such as HomeStars, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Instapro, Travaux and Werkspot. Our marketplaces have enabled more than 150 million consumer-to-pro connections, meaningfully redefining how easily and effectively home pros are discovered and hired. The Company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Learn more at www.angihomeservices.com.

About IAC

IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) builds companies. We are guided by curiosity, a questioning of the status quo, and a desire to invent or acquire new products and brands. From the single seed that started as IAC over two decades ago have emerged 10 public companies and generations of exceptional leaders. We will always evolve, but our basic principles of financially-disciplined opportunism will never change. IAC today operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and has majority ownership of ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List and Handy. The Company is headquartered in New York City and has business operations and satellite offices worldwide.

