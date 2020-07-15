Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company as of June 30, 2020
(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Market : NYSE Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010417345
|
Date
|Total number of shares
|Total number of voting rights
|06/30/2020
|54,927,187
|
Total gross of voting rights: 54,927,187
|
Total net* of voting rights: 54,874,086
* Total net = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights
