Virtual open house held for future Hwy 23 Foley to Milaca project (July 15, 2020)

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation invites the public to an online virtual open house for the future Highway 23 improvement project from Foley to Milaca in 2022. The venue runs July 20 through August 7, 2020.

The open house is hosted on the project webpage at www.mndot.gov/d3/projects/h23foleytomilaca and community members are invited to attend as it is convenient for them.

Participants will have an opportunity to learn project details, watch a project video, view design layouts, sign up for future email updates, ask questions and provide feedback.

The estimated $11.7 million project in Benton and Mille Lacs counties, will:

  • Reconstruct one mile of Highway 23 in Foley from Broadway Avenue to east of 13th Avenue, includes new curb/gutter, underground drainage structures, pedestrian sidewalks, a multi-use trail and a roundabout at Eighth Avenue/Penn Street.
  • Resurface 12.5 miles of Highway 23 with a new asphalt surface from east of 13th Avenue in Foley to the Rum River in Milaca, includes new turn lanes, underground pipes, mumble/rumble strips and guardrail.

If you have any questions, concerns or would like to provide feedback on the Highway 23 project, contact Russell Fellbaum, MnDOT project manager, at russell.fellbaum@state.mn.us or 320-223-6536.

MnDOT invites and encourages participation by all. The Highway 23 project is part of the communities of Foley, Ronneby, Oak Park, Foreston and Milaca, in Benton and Mille Lacs counties.  We believe everyone should have an equal opportunity to enjoy the programs, services and activities we provide. 

To request an ASL or foreign language interpreter or other reasonable accommodations, email your request to ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us.

