Woman Arrested for Exploiting $14,000 from Elderly Adult in a Nursing Home

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “The victim relied on this defendant and put her in a position of trust and confidence to make sure she was taken care of. It disgusts me when one can so easily take advantage of a vulnerable adult all for personal benefit. While the defendant was gallivanting around the country with the victim’s funds, this elderly victim was at risk of losing nursing home care. My office will not allow the exploitation of any elderly adult and this defendant will be held responsible.”

Acting on a complaint received from the Florida Department of Children and Families’ Adult Protective Services, MFCU began investigating Royster after the victim’s nursing home bill went unpaid and the victim’s bank account lacked funds to pay bills. Royster allegedly removed money from the victim’s account using the mobile application Zelle. Zelle is a mobile app that allows individuals to easily transfer money to others. The investigation revealed that Royster withdrew the money from the victim’s account multiple times for personal use, including Airbnb stays in Georgia and Massachusetts.

