Coronavirus - African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (627,783) deaths (13,828), and recoveries (317,694)

African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (627,783) deaths (13,828), and recoveries (317,694) by region:
Central (41,032 cases; 839 deaths; 23,366 recoveries): Burundi (269; 1; 207), Cameroon (15,173; 359; 11,928), CAR (4,356; 53; 1,229), Chad (884; 75; 798), Congo (2,358; 48; 618), DRC (8,163; 192; 3,983), Equatorial Guinea (3,071; 51; 842), Gabon (6,026; 46; 3,475), Sao Tome & Principe (732; 14; 286).
Eastern (49,525; 1,287; 25,966): Comoros (321; 7; 302), Djibouti (4,979; 56; 4,743), Eritrea (232; 0; 107), Ethiopia (8,181; 146; 4,717), Kenya (11,252; 209; 3,068), Madagascar (5,605; 43; 2,811), Mauritius (342; 10; 330), Rwanda (1,416; 4; 737), Seychelles (100; 0; 11), Somalia (3,076; 93; 1,380), South Sudan (2,153; 41; 1,175), Sudan (10,316; 657; 5,403), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (1,043; 0; 1,004).
Northern (128,642; 5,535; 57,519): Algeria (20,216; 1,028; 14,351), Egypt (83,930; 4,008; 25,544), Libya (1,563; 42; 370), Mauritania (5,446; 149; 2,501), Morocco (16,181; 258; 13,666), Tunisia (1,306; 50; 1,087).
Southern (309,079; 4,551; 150,156): Angola (541; 26; 118), Botswana (422; 1; 38), Eswatini (1,434; 20; 695), Lesotho (256; 3; 48), Malawi (2,497; 40; 795), Mozambique (1,330; 9; 375), Namibia (960; 2; 31), South Africa (298,292; 4,346; 146,279), Zambia (2,283; 84; 1,434), Zimbabwe (1,064; 20; 343).
Western (99,505; 1,616; 60,687): Benin (1,378; 26; 557), Burkina Faso (1,038; 53; 882), Cape Verde (1,780; 19; 850), Cote d'Ivoire (13,037; 87; 6,908), Gambia (64; 3; 34), Ghana (25,252; 139; 21,397), Guinea (6,141; 37; 4,862), Guinea-Bissau (1,902; 26; 903), Liberia (1,024; 51; 439), Mali (2,423; 121; 1,748), Niger (1,099; 68; 992), Nigeria (33,616; 754; 13,792), Senegal (8,369; 153; 5,605), Sierra Leone (1,651; 64; 1,190), Togo (731; 15; 528).
*Africa numbers are taken from official RCC and Member State reports.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).