Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 671 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,152 in the last 365 days.

2020-07-14 14:48:35.63 $50,000 Scratchers Ticket Sold in Columbia

2020-07-14 14:48:35.63

Story Photo

Jerimy Daly of Columbia recently claimed a $50,000 top prize on the Missouri Lottery’s “Treasure Hunt” Scratchers game. His winning ticket was purchased at Break Time, 2709 E. Broadway, in Columbia.

Treasure Hunt” offers more than $5.6 million in remaining prizes, including two additional top prizes of $50,000.

In the most recent fiscal year, Missouri Lottery players in Boone County won more than $19.2 million in prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $1.8 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $57.4 million went to educational programs in the county. For a detailed list of programs that benefited, visit MOLottery.com.

You just read:

2020-07-14 14:48:35.63 $50,000 Scratchers Ticket Sold in Columbia

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.