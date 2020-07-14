2020-07-14 14:48:35.63 $50,000 Scratchers Ticket Sold in Columbia

2020-07-14 14:48:35.63

Jerimy Daly of Columbia recently claimed a $50,000 top prize on the Missouri Lottery’s “Treasure Hunt” Scratchers game. His winning ticket was purchased at Break Time, 2709 E. Broadway, in Columbia.

“Treasure Hunt” offers more than $5.6 million in remaining prizes, including two additional top prizes of $50,000.

In the most recent fiscal year, Missouri Lottery players in Boone County won more than $19.2 million in prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $1.8 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $57.4 million went to educational programs in the county. For a detailed list of programs that benefited, visit MOLottery.com.