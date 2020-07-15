PennDOT Announces Public Virtual Plans Display for Route 3013 Vance Dei Cas Highway Bridge Project in Rostraver Township, Westmoreland County

​

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to participate in a virtual plans display for bridge rehabilitation project onVance Dei Cas Highway (Route 3013) located in Rostraver Township, Westmoreland County. The project is located/north of Lynnwood-Pricedale

The scope of this job is replacing worn and leaking seals as well as other various repairs including concrete roadway and approach slabs, subbase materials, concrete repairs, guiderail improvements, and other miscellaneous construction to extend the life of the structures. The project location is Westmoreland County, Rostraver Township north of Lynnwood-Pricedale on Vance Dei Cas Highway (SR 3013) at segment 0010 offset 2840 to approximately segment 0020 offset 0200.

The project area will remain open to traffic as construction takes place during single land and/or shoulder closures.

The virtual plans display includes project information, schedules, location map and can be accessed on the PennDOT website beginning Friday, July 17 and will be available through Friday, July 31.

To access the webpage visit www.PennDOT.gov/District12 click on the Public Meetings/Studies link under the District Links heading, pick the Westmoreland County box, and then choose the Vance Dei Cas Highway Bridge Project tile.

The project is due to be let on August 20, 2020. Work is expected to start in September 2020 and be completed in November 2020.

In accordance with Governor Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, feedback and questions should be directed to the PennDOT Project Manager James P. Wolfe, at jameswolfe@pa.gov or 724-430-4420 .

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201 .

MEDIA CONTACT: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135