Chief Justice Cheri Beasley to Issue New Emergency Directives Related to COVID-19

WHAT Chief Justice Cheri Beasley will issue new emergency directives related to COVID-19 during a press conference.  

WHO Cheri Beasley, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of North Carolina

WHEN Thursday, July 16, 2020, 10:30 a.m.  

WHERE To enact social distancing measures and limit the spread of COVID-19, the press conference is being held virtually at the State of North Carolina Emergency Operations Center, streamed live on UNCTV.org, and on NCcourts.gov. Web streams in English, Spanish, and American Sign Language will be available.

Call Instructions for Credentialed Media:

  • Please visit Maestroconference.com
  • Enter your name and news organization
  • The line will open at 10:15 a.m.
  • After remarks conclude, the Q&A will begin

Press 1 to be put in the queue to ask a question

