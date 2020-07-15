LifeLabs launches COVID-19 WorkClear program helping Canadian employers get back to work

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, ON, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- July 15, 2020 – Toronto, ON – LifeLabs is proud to announce that it is launching WorkClear, an evidence-based approach to help Canadian companies bring employees safely back to work as the Canadian economy begins to re-open. This approach, guided by public health guidelines and protocols, offers an end-to-end solution that helps employers reduce the risk of workplace transmission of the Coronavirus by identifying asymptomatic and symptomatic carriers.

In addition to providing collection and testing services, WorkClear helps streamline the employee health and safety management with supporting processes and technology like symptomatic risk screening, employer dashboards, and reporting to public health. These additional services can further reduce risk and response time associated with COVID-19. For employers that are beginning their journey towards back-to-work or have uniquely complex facilities, WorkClear also offers consulting services to develop a custom risk reduction strategy based on clinical evidence, workflow modelling and cost-benefit analysis.

LifeLabs will work with employers to design and deploy a unique service delivery model that best suits their needs. Current offerings include on-site collection and mobile collection to homes or offices.

“As the world enters into a new normal, workplaces must equip themselves with new tools and processes that ensure employee health and safety,” says Lawrence Mahan, Senior Vice President, Commercial, General & Advanced Diagnostics. “Through the WorkClear program, LifeLabs is providing a value-added service that will help get Canadians back to work with confidence as we look to re-start our economy.”

As Canada’s leading lab diagnostics company, LifeLabs will deliver and oversee evidence-based screening, collection, and testing solutions that are compliant with accreditation standards for high quality, safe, and accurate testing. LifeLabs’ WorkClear solution includes validation of equipment, logistics, procurement of screening, collection and testing materials as well as front-end staffing to support screening, collection, and patient care services.

##

Contact: For media inquiries please contact: media@lifelabs.com, Tel: 416-213-4734.

About LifeLabs

LifeLabs is Canada’s leading provider of laboratory diagnostic information and digital health connectivity systems, enabling patients and health care practitioners to diagnose, treat, monitor, and prevent disease. We support 20 million patient visits annually and conduct over 100 million laboratory tests through leading edge technologies and our 5,700 talented and dedicated employees. We are a committed innovator in supporting Canadians to live healthier lives, operating Canada’s first commercial genetics lab and the country’s largest online patient portal, with more than 2.3 million Canadians receiving their results online. LifeLabs is 100% Canadian owned by OMERS Infrastructure, the infrastructure investment manager of one of Canada’s largest defined benefit pension plans. Learn more at lifelabs.com.

Attachment

Communications team LifeLabs 416-213-4734 communications@lifelabs.com