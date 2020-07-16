A Call To Action To Global Peace, Religious and Civil Society Leadership: Support for HWPL and Shincheonji

An urgent request for all members of society and press to sign a petition against religious oppression and the defilement of human rights.

USA, July 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A letter from HWPL to all members of civil society and advocates for peace and human rights.

---

To Our Respected Leaders,

My name is Jessica. I am writing to you because I know that you value justice, freedom, and peace as core components in a world rife with injustice, neglect, and inequality. Thank you for all the work you’ve accomplished in your community so far. However, there is more work to be done, so I am requesting your support. I must make you aware of the religious persecution and disruption of peace work currently happening in the Republic of Korea. The Republic of Korea may be far from where you are, but please know that this persecution has affected those overseas and even in our own communities as well.

The religious group Shincheonji Church of Jesus (SCJ) and the international nonprofit peace organization HWPL (Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light) are facing unprecedented abuse and harassment from the government, media, and the public alike. Both organizations are founded by Lee Man-hee and are being targeted for the purpose of political gain. You may have heard that SCJ was dubbed the “hotbed” of the COVID-19 outbreak in South Korea due to its rapid spread within that organization. A congregation member of this church accidentally spread this virus to others without knowing that she had this virus. It cannot be ignored that this organization suffered from the virus as well and accounted for ⅓ of the outbreaks in South Korea. However, even though SCJ are also victims of the COVID-19 pandemic just as others before and after them are, they have been vilified because of this.

SCJ’s Chairman Lee Man-hee offered full compliance with the Korean government and shut down all facilities and even encouraged congregation members to self-quarantine and stay home. Despite all of this, the Korean government has mishandled sensitive information of members within SCJ and blamed them for an entire pandemic. Sensitive information of the congregation members was also mishandled, leading to some members being exposed and harassed by relatives, employers, and more. Leaders within the organization have been arrested and prosecuted for further investigation. The members of SCJ are also victims, so why is it that their human rights are being violated?

Because Chairman Lee also is the founder of HWPL, the government has also put HWPL’s headquarters under scrutiny and revoked its registration despite the fact that it has been operating for 6 years to build religious peace across communities of faith, improve international law to close loopholes that allow for war, and educate the public on cultivating a mindset of peace worldwide. HWPL has over 280 offices worldwide that have been committed to this mission of peace since its inception. What does disrupting peace work, especially in times of crisis, accomplish? HWPL is only being targeted due to the bias against SCJ and the COVID-19 outbreak.

As leaders who champion peace, fairness, justice, and human rights, this is not something that can be ignored. Whatever one’s personal views on SCJ are, the work of peace should not be hindered and prohibited. I am urging you to help us rise against this injustice by signing a petition to get the licensing for HWPL reinstated and to also show the South Korean government that the world is watching them and will not tolerate religious oppression or the defilement of basic human rights.

Please place your support by emailing us your interest to sign the petition.

Together, we will overcome.

Thank you,

HWPL