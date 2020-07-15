VETERAN’S PARKWAY OPENING FROM 60TH STREET TO I-90

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, July 15, 2020 Contact: Harry Johnston, SD Department of Transportation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation will be opening the new 60th Street as well as Veteran’s Parkway (Highway 100) between I-90 and new 60th Street on Thursday, July 16.

Lane closures will be in place to allow the contractor to complete remaining work in the center median and behind the curb in the outside lanes.

Veteran’s Parkway between Rice Street and new 60th Street is anticipated to be complete and open to traffic by the end of 2020.

The prime contractor on this $55.6 million project is Riley Brothers Construction of Morris, Minnesota.

For complete road construction information, visit https://safetravelusa.com/sd/ or dial 511.

