ASPHALT PAVING ON HIGHWAY 34 AND I-90 EXIT 23 RAMPS

For Immediate Release: Monday, July 13, 2020 Contact: Matt Church, 605-892-2872

NISLAND, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says crews will begin asphalt resurfacing on Highway 34 from Belle Fourche to Whitewood on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

The work includes milling the existing asphalt surface and placing a new asphalt surface on Highway 34 and on the I-90 Exit 23 on and off-ramps.

During the milling and asphalt resurfacing, Highway 34 will be reduced to one lane during working hours with traffic controlled by flaggers and a pilot car.

Motorists can expect up to 15-minute delays, suddenly slowing and stopped traffic, uneven or rough surface, and construction equipment and workers adjacent to the roadway.

The prime contractor on this $4.1 million project is Anderson Western, Inc. from Bismarck, North Dakota.

The projected completion date is Fall of 2020. This project was deferred from 2019 due to flooding and wet weather.

For complete road construction information, visit https://www.safetravelusa.com/sd/ or dial 511.

- 30 -