Pink Mirror: A XXX Covid A.I. Thriller, and Prime Parody” (Wasteland Films)
In this second episode in our ‘Sex In The Time Of Pandemic Isolation’ series, we took a look at how, during social isolation we become more reliant on such services as Amazon to provide for our needs”MANCHESTER, NH, USA, July 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wasteland is announcing the release of the second installment in their “Sex in the Time of Pandemic Isolation” series, a dystopian satire entitled “Pink Mirror: A XXX Covid A.I. Thriller,” starring Sicilia Ricci and co-starring studio head and director Colin Rowntree.
— Colin Rowntree
“Pink Mirror” features Ricci reprising her role of Sarah, a scientist with a Ph.D. in public health who works as an epidemiologist at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta. The previous installment, “Sex Addiction In The Viral Age: A Corona Virus Film,” introduced Sarah as a researcher with a voracious sex life who engages a variety of random IRL sex partners to satiate her sex addiction.
This new chapter in the series takes a “Black Mirror”-style turn, as a parody of Amazon’s popular “Internet of Things” consumer home device Alexa becomes malevolent and controlling, as a pernicious plot of long-distance manipulation and mind-control unravels.
“In this second episode in our ‘Sex In The Time Of Pandemic Isolation’ series,” said Wasteland’s Colin Rowntree, “we took a look at how, during social isolation, we become more and more reliant on such services as Amazon, Zoom and other platforms to provide for our needs.”
For Rowntree, the natural consequence of this is “a lightening of our collective concern over how personal data, privacy and other ways such services invade our lives.”
Rowntree describes Sicilia Ricci as an ideal fit for the lede in this series.
“She is a laboratory PhD viral immunologist researcher by day and a sex cam performer at night,” he explained. “A great combination of perspectives for her as a co-author, producer and star of these adult films as she understands science and technology on many levels.”
Ricci — a Wasteland veteran who before the pandemic starred in the studio’s George Bernard Shaw/“My Fair Lady” parody “Fystmalion” — praised the new series and her recurring role.
“It was really fun to pick up from where the last film left off,” Ricci offered. “The first film in the series dealt with the socioeconomic repercussions of the pandemic as sources of income shifted in sex work for so many people. This next film in the series was a great way to highlight the dependence of technology that has been evident during this pandemic as well.”
The film explores Sarah’s transformation as she is first excited by her new Malexa device — a present from her Washington, D.C. mentor/colleague Dr. Jack Moriarty (voiced by Rowntree) — but soon becomes an unwitting puppet of its increasingly lewd, and demanding, long-distance operator.
Packed with several witty “Easter Eggs” beloved of Wasteland’s long-time fans and subscribers, “Pink Mirror” delivers another dose of near-future (or is it near-present?) mind-warping erotica.
“This present timeline is dark enough. If art be the mirror of life, let’s paint this Mirror a fleshly Pink!” Colin Rowntree, in his best Dr. Moriarty baritone decreed, before adding:
“Wasteland.com — What the Doctor Ordered, since 1994!”
For more information on Wasteland.com go to bit.ly/2U9yJOP
You may follow Wasteland on Twitter at www.Twitter.com/wastelandmovies and on Twitter at https://www.instagram.com/wastelandmovies/
You may follow Colin Rowntree on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ColinRowntree1
Lainie Speiser
Lainie Speiser Publicity
+1 2019202777
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter