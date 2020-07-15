Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 718 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,184 in the last 365 days.

Pink Mirror: A XXX Covid A.I. Thriller, and Prime Parody” (Wasteland Films)

Wasteland presents a dystopian satire entitled Pink Mirror: A XXX Covid A.I. Thriller, starring Sicilia Ricci

In this second episode in our ‘Sex In The Time Of Pandemic Isolation’ series, we took a look at how, during social isolation we become more reliant on such services as Amazon to provide for our needs”
— Colin Rowntree
MANCHESTER, NH, USA, July 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wasteland is announcing the release of the second installment in their “Sex in the Time of Pandemic Isolation” series, a dystopian satire entitled “Pink Mirror: A XXX Covid A.I. Thriller,” starring Sicilia Ricci and co-starring studio head and director Colin Rowntree.

“Pink Mirror” features Ricci reprising her role of Sarah, a scientist with a Ph.D. in public health who works as an epidemiologist at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta. The previous installment, “Sex Addiction In The Viral Age: A Corona Virus Film,” introduced Sarah as a researcher with a voracious sex life who engages a variety of random IRL sex partners to satiate her sex addiction.

This new chapter in the series takes a “Black Mirror”-style turn, as a parody of Amazon’s popular “Internet of Things” consumer home device Alexa becomes malevolent and controlling, as a pernicious plot of long-distance manipulation and mind-control unravels.

“In this second episode in our ‘Sex In The Time Of Pandemic Isolation’ series,” said Wasteland’s Colin Rowntree, “we took a look at how, during social isolation, we become more and more reliant on such services as Amazon, Zoom and other platforms to provide for our needs.”

For Rowntree, the natural consequence of this is “a lightening of our collective concern over how personal data, privacy and other ways such services invade our lives.”

Rowntree describes Sicilia Ricci as an ideal fit for the lede in this series.

“She is a laboratory PhD viral immunologist researcher by day and a sex cam performer at night,” he explained. “A great combination of perspectives for her as a co-author, producer and star of these adult films as she understands science and technology on many levels.”

Ricci — a Wasteland veteran who before the pandemic starred in the studio’s George Bernard Shaw/“My Fair Lady” parody “Fystmalion” — praised the new series and her recurring role.

“It was really fun to pick up from where the last film left off,” Ricci offered. “The first film in the series dealt with the socioeconomic repercussions of the pandemic as sources of income shifted in sex work for so many people. This next film in the series was a great way to highlight the dependence of technology that has been evident during this pandemic as well.”

The film explores Sarah’s transformation as she is first excited by her new Malexa device — a present from her Washington, D.C. mentor/colleague Dr. Jack Moriarty (voiced by Rowntree) — but soon becomes an unwitting puppet of its increasingly lewd, and demanding, long-distance operator.

Packed with several witty “Easter Eggs” beloved of Wasteland’s long-time fans and subscribers, “Pink Mirror” delivers another dose of near-future (or is it near-present?) mind-warping erotica.

“This present timeline is dark enough. If art be the mirror of life, let’s paint this Mirror a fleshly Pink!” Colin Rowntree, in his best Dr. Moriarty baritone decreed, before adding:

“Wasteland.com — What the Doctor Ordered, since 1994!”

For more information on Wasteland.com go to bit.ly/2U9yJOP

You may follow Wasteland on Twitter at www.Twitter.com/wastelandmovies and on Twitter at https://www.instagram.com/wastelandmovies/

You may follow Colin Rowntree on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ColinRowntree1

Lainie Speiser
Lainie Speiser Publicity
+1 2019202777
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Pink Mirror: A XXX Covid A.I. Thriller, and Prime Parody” (Wasteland Films)

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Electronics Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.