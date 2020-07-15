INCOME ELIGIBILITY GUIDELINES ANNOUNCED FOR SCHOOL LUNCH, OTHER NUTRITION PROGRAMS | Nebraska Department of Education

News Release

July 15, 2020

The Nebraska Department of Education’s Office of Nutrition Services has announced the Income Eligibility Guidelines for free and reduced price meals for those unable to pay the full price of meals served under the National School Lunch, Breakfast, Special Milk, and Child and Adult Care Food Programs.

Participating schools, child care, and adult care centers have a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by any interested party.

Application forms are currently being distributed to all households with a letter to parents, guardians, or adult participants. To apply for free or reduced price meals households should fill out the application and return it to their school or agency. Additional copies are available from school principals or agency administrator. The information provided on the application will be used to determine eligibility and may be verified at any time during the year by school or program officials. Applications may be submitted at any time during the year.

Children who are members of Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF) assistance units, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR) households are automatically eligible to receive free meals as are participants at adult care centers receiving Food Stamps, FDPIR, Supplemental Security Income, or Medicaid.

The same meals will be made available to all enrolled participants regardless of race, color, sex, age, national origin, or disability, and there is no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Non-pricing programs provide meals at no separate charge. Pricing programs provide free and reduced price meals to those meeting the approved eligibility criteria. Persons who believe they have been treated unfairly in receiving food services for any of these reasons should write immediately to the Secretary of Agriculture, Washington, D.C. 20250.

The following household size and income criteria will be used for determining eligibility. Participants from families whose income is at or below the levels shown are eligible for free or reduced price meals.

NUTRITION SERVICES

INCOME ELIGIBILITY GUIDELINES

JULY 1, 2020 – JUNE 30, 2021

Household Size Free Meals Reduced Price Meals Annual Monthly Weekly Annual Monthly Weekly 1 16,588 1,383 319 23,606 1,968 454 2 22,412 1,868 431 31,894 2,658 614 3 28,236 2,353 543 40,182 3,349 773 4 34,060 2,839 655 48,470 4,040 933 5 39,884 3,324 767 56,758 4,730 1,092 6 45,708 3,809 879 65,046 5,421 1,251 7 51,532 4,295 991 73,334 6,112 1,411 8 57,356 4,780 1,103 81,622 6,802 1,570 For each additional family member add: 5,824 486 112 8,288 691 160

NOTE TO MEDIA: A list of the participating schools and agencies, by county, is available on the Nutrition Services web site at Schools, Organizations, and Institutions Participating in Child Nutrition Programs.

A graphic file of the Income Guidelines is available at https://cdn.education.ne.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Attachment-A-Income-Guidelines-2021.pdf

USDA is an equal opportunity provider.