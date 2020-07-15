Nebraska Adult Education and GED® | Nebraska Department of Education

COVID-19 GED® Testing Notice

Currently, some Nebraska GED® Test Centers are closed due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. The Nebraska Department of Education is working closely with GED® Testing Service to begin remote proctoring of GED® Exams online. Please visit this website again for updates.

Welcome to Nebraska Adult Education

The Nebraska Department of Education is the State Eligible Agency (SEA) eligible to receive Adult Education and Family Literacy Act (AEFLA) funding directly from the United States Department of Education. With the authorization of the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA), Adult Education serves Nebraska residents as Title II of a federal partnership focused on high quality education and workforce preparation activities.

Nebraska Adult Education and the Nebraska Department of Education are fully committed to preparing all Nebraskans for learning, earning and living. The Nebraska Adult Education program will:

Promote proactive leadership to improve opportunities for adult learners

Develop partnerships that support Nebraskans’ learning needs

Provide opportunities to receive fair, equitable and high quality education activities

Provide access to positive transition through all phases of learning and into civic life

Promote access to quality professional development for all adult education instructors

Prepare adult learners to be college, career and civic ready

Mission Statement

To provide direct and equitable access to Adult Education programs that are focused on high quality English language acquisition, adult basic skills improvement and high school equivalency credentialing that promote opportunities to transition to postsecondary education, job training opportunities and life-long careers.

AEFLA-Funded Nebraska Adult Education Providers

Nebraska Adult Education programs are located throughout the State. The following providers administer our program in select onsite classrooms and through distance education opportunities:

Central Community College Adult Education Program Director: Ann Chambers achambers@cccneb.edu 308-398-7446

Crete Public Schools Adult Education Program Director: Diane Bruha dianeb@creteschools.org 402-826-7895

Mid-Plains Community College Adult Education Program Director: Robin Rankin rankinr@mpcc.edu 308-844-7253

Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Program Director: Susan Harder susan.harder@nebraska.gov 402-636-8690

Northeast Community College Program Director: Emily Duncan emily@northeast.edu 402-844-7254

Metropolitan Community College Program Director: Tammy Green tjgreen5@mccneb.edu 531-622-2688

Plattsmouth Community Schools Program Director: Tallie VanWesten tvanwesten@pcsd.org 402-296-3174

Southeast Community College Program Director: Cristina Thaut cthaut@southeast.edu 402-437-2717

Western Nebraska Community College Program Director: Mary Kay Versen versenm@wncc.edu 308-635-6769

Program Year 2021 Continuation Grants

In preparation for Program Year 2021, beginning July 1, 2020 only those local program providers awarded Adult Education and Family Literacy Act funding during the Program Year 2019 request for proposals (RFP) are eligible for a continuation of services grant for PY21.

Nebraska Adult Education will announce all future request for proposals for Adult Education and Family Literacy Act funding on this website as well as publish in statewide news publications.

Distance Education

As defined by the National Reporting System (NRS), Distance Education is a formal learning activity where students and instructors are separated by geography, time or both for the majority for the instructional period.

The purpose of Distance Education in Nebraska is to provide learning opportunities to a larger population of students across the State. Due to the large geographic area and the often challenging economic status of adult learners, distance education provides more students with the opportunity to enroll in basic skills improvement, high school equivalency test preparation and English language acquisition programs without the barrier of traveling to and from class on a regular basis.

Reality Check Video

This particular version of the Reality Check video was written for the Career and Technical Education (CTE) program at NDE. Kevin Fleming, the creator, changed parts of it so that the entire video addresses our AE students.

How to Request GED® Records

All requests for duplicate diplomas, transcripts and verification of GED® completions must be in writing. No confidential information will be given out over the telephone. The $2 fee (cash, check or money order payable to the Nebraska Department of Education) is required for transcripts and duplicate diplomas. Verification requests from potential employers, background investigators, and/or others must include a signed release from the individual along with the person’s printed name, date of birth, and approximate year of successful completion. These requests may be scanned and/or emailed to shirley.gruntorad@nebraska.gov or faxed to 402/471-0117. Please allow 48 hours for verification requests; two weeks for duplicate diploma and transcript requests.

GED® Advisory

Please be advised that the State of Nebraska High School diploma can be neither earned nor obtained via the Internet or through correspondence programs. If you take a test on the Internet that claims to be GED® Tests, it is not a legitimate program. The tests of General Educational Development (GED® tests) developed by the General Educational Development Testing Service of the American Council on Education (GED® Testing Service) require extensive preparation and the demonstration of a high level of high school knowledge and academic skills.

The GED® tests are administered in Nebraska only at official GED® testing centers under the direction of the Nebraska Department of Education, Nebraska Adult Education section. Any other high school equivalency diploma not issued by the Nebraska Department of Education or other Nebraska GED® testing authority may be of dubious value and may not be accepted by employers, colleges and universities or the military.

Coronavirus/COVID-19 Communication From GED® Testing Service

We understand that educators, test centers and GED® students may be concerned about COVID-19 (Coronavirus) and how it may impact GED® testing. We are monitoring the situation carefully and are following guidance provided by governing bodies, Pearson and Pearson VUE. At this time, GED® test centers across most of the country are operating normally and are using standard precautions.

Test centers that deliver the GED® are controlled locally and are advised to make any closure decisions based upon information provided by local and state authorities and government agencies. Test centers that decide to close for any period of time should notify Pearson VUE immediately, so that they can cancel tests appointments and notify students of their test cancellations as quickly as possible. Test centers should call 1-866-389-3665, option #2 to report a closure.

Students who are impacted due to test center closures will receive notification that their test has been cancelled and their testing fees will be refunded. Students can reschedule their test on GED.com for when the testing site has reopened, or at another open test center.

To maintain a safe testing environment at GED test centers, we are asking test administrators and test-takers to follow the guidance below:

Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds prior to arriving at the test center, and after testing

Cover your cough and sneeze with your arm or elbow, not your hands

Utilize hand sanitizer when available

Avoid touching your face

Stay at home from work or reschedule your test if you are feeling unwell or have symptoms such as a fever or respiratory difficulties

We are committed to the safety or GED test-takers and test center workers. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide additional information as needed.