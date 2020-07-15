Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hwy 210 west of Breckenridge to temporarily close for bridge maintenance starting July 20 (July 15, 2020)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn.—Starting Monday, July 20, motorists will encounter a temporary detour of Highway 210 west of Breckenridge until July 29, as bridge crews complete scheduled maintenance on the Minnesota side of the bridge over the Red River. Traffic will be detoured on Highway 75 to Minnesota Avenue, Dakota Avenue and North Dakota Highway 13.

Motorists must use the detour route to get back to Highway 210 to access businesses in Wahpeton. The highway west of the Red River in North Dakota will be open to local traffic, but the road will be impassable at the bridge. Thru-traffic must use the detour route.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation urges motorists to always drive with caution, and reminds them to slow down in the work zone and never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

###

