Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Inc. Receives Accreditation for Substation Design and Installation Management System
PRI Registrar recognizes Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Inc. (MEPPI) for its commitment to continual improvement in their management system.
We're proud to carry the ISO9001-2015 certification for our organization performing Substation Design and Installation Management, which assures our customers that we adhere to our turnkey procedures.”WARRENDALE, PA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Inc. (MEPPI) announces that it has received accreditation for our Substation Design and Installation Management System.
MEPPI President and CEO, Brian Heery, stated, “For years, MEPPI’s customers have benefitted from our IS09001-certified quality systems for manufacturing equipment. We are also now proud to carry the ISO9001-2015 certification for our organization performing Substation Design and Installation Management, which assures our customers that we adhere to our turnkey procedures.” Heery continued, “The MEPPI quality system provides our customers assurance that our designs will meet their requirements, they will experience systematic repeatable project management, and we will adhere to our own rigorous safety practices during the substation construction process.”
MEPPI received accreditation for demonstrating their ongoing commitment to quality by satisfying customer requirements and industry specifications.
“MEPPI has demonstrated its commitment to world class quality by implementing and becoming certified to the ISO 9001-2015 standard. They have joined an elite number of organizations worldwide who have achieved certification to this globally recognized quality standard,” said Randy Daugharthy, Director of the Registrar Program at the Performance Review Institute Registrar. “PRI Registrar is proud to partner with MEPPI in this accomplishment and look forward to continued support of their objective of quality excellence.”
About MEPPI
Headquartered in Warrendale, Pennsylvania, Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Inc. is a U.S. affiliate of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation of Japan and serves the North American power systems, rail transportation, and large visual display markets with electrical and electronic products, systems and services. The products offered include gas circuit breakers, vacuum circuit breakers, power transformers, gas-insulated substations, power electronics and electricity transmission technologies including high voltage DC, battery energy storage systems, generator services, nuclear power plant control systems, uninterruptible power supplies, rail transportation equipment, and high-definition LED displays for sports, commercial, and retail installations. Information on Mitsubishi Electric Power Products’ complete line of products and services can be found at www.MEPPI.com
In addition to electric utility products, Mitsubishi Electric US group companies’ principal businesses include semiconductor devices, automotive electrical components, factory automation products and services, cooling and heating products and elevators and escalators. Mitsubishi Electric US group companies have 38 locations throughout the United States with approximately 4,000 employees.
About PRI Registrar
Since 1995, Performance Review Institute Registrar, a management systems registrar, has helped a multitude of organizations achieve and realize their true potential through the development of management systems and quality systems certification. As an affiliate of SAE International, PRI Registrar is a not-for-profit organization, uniquely motivated with a mission and commitment to raise the bar in any industry it serves. To learn more information, visit www.priregistrar.org or contact PRI Registrar at priregistrar@p-r-i.org today.
