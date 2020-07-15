Utility Work on Route 54 Next Week in Valley Township, Montour County

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of a gas line project that is set to begin next week along Route 54 in Valley Township, Montour County.

On Monday, July 20, UGI, will be replacing a gas main along the eastbound lane of Route 54 between Valley West Road and Old Valley School Road and will include a portion of the exit ramp of Interstate 80 eastbound. Work will be performed between the hours of 7:00 AM and 5:00 PM.

Motorists can expect short-term single lane restrictions with flagging while work is being performed.

Work is expected to be completed by the end of August of 2020, weather permitting.

Motorists are urged to slow down, be alert, watch for lane changes, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAStateColl and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot. MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

###