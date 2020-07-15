Summer Speaker Series with Christopher Preston at the Missouri Headwaters State Park

Recreation News - Region 3

(Three Forks, MT) On Saturday July 18th beginning at 7:00 pm, the Missouri Headwaters State Park will be hosting the Saturday night Summer Speaker Series with Christopher Preston. Our theme this year is “Protecting our Natural Resources.” Christopher’s talk is entitled “The Resurgent Wild.” Christopher Preston comes to us from Humanities Montana and will be discussing perceptions of the wild and what restoration practices are taking place to renew nature in Montana.

Preston teaches environmental philosophy at the University of Montana, Missoula. Preston has authored several books and focuses his research on the influence of humans and their technology on human experiences and restoration and rewilding efforts.

Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, we will be adhering to social distancing standards by asking non-related visitors to stay at least 6 feet apart and by limiting the capacity to 50 people or less. We will also not be providing s’mores or beverages. We will be hosting this event during varying weeks. It may not take place every Saturday and speakers, topics, and dates are subject to change. We will be hosting all summer speaker events via Facebook Live for those who would like to listen to the program but cannot join us in person. Visit the Missouri Headwaters Facebook page to join us.

What: Saturday Night Summer Speaker Series

When: Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 7:00pm

Where: Missouri Headwaters State Park 1585 Trident Road Three Forks MT

http://stateparks.mt.gov/missouri-headwaters/

Sponsors: John Colter Run, and Montana State Parks.

