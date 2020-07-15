Sugar Substitutes Market Annual Compound Growth of 8.5% by 2027 | Tate & Lyle, Cargill, Incorporated, JK Sucralose, Ingredion Incorporated, Roquette Frères, the Nutra Sweet Company, Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition North America

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Sugar Substitutes Market By Type (High-Fructose Syrups, High-Intensity Sweeteners, Low-Intensity Sweeteners), Form (Crystallized, Liquid, Powder), Category (Natural, Synthetic), Application (Beverages, Food Products, Oral Care, Pharmaceuticals, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027. Global sugar substitutes market is expected to reach USD 35,162.34 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.



The Global Sugar Substitutes Market study with 100+ market data Tables, Data Bridge Market Research now releases Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures.

The major players covered in the sugar substitutes market report are zuChem Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, BENEO, Cargill, Incorporated, DuPont, Foodchem International Corporation, JK Sucralose Inc., HYET Sweet, Roquette Frères, Mitsui Sugar Co., Ltd., ADM, Tate & Lyle, Pyure Brands LLC, PureCircle, Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition North America, Inc., Alsiano, StartingLine S.p.A., NutraSweet Co., MAFCO Worldwide LLC, Matsutani Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Global Sugar Substitutes Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is affecting the Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for the Global Sugar Substitutes Market Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

Increasing obesity and diabetic population is driving the market growth as government are supporting sugar substitutes to reduce the sugar consumption. Increasing demand of healthy products supporting the healthy diet is the major driving factor for accelerating the market growth. Fluctuating prices of sugar are expected to create opportunities for the sugar substitutes manufacturers due to these factors, the market is growing along with the diabetic patients and the health consciousness of consumers in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

Global Sugar Substitutes Market Scope and Market Size

Sugar substitutes Market is segmented on the basis of type, form, category and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type , the sugar substitutes market is segmented into high-fructose syrups, high-intensity sweeteners, and low-intensity sweeteners.

, the sugar substitutes market is segmented into high-fructose syrups, high-intensity sweeteners, and low-intensity sweeteners. Based on form , the sugar substitutes market is segmented into crystallized, liquid, and powder.

, the sugar substitutes market is segmented into crystallized, liquid, and powder. On the basis of category, the sugar substitutes market is segmented into natural, and synthetic.

the sugar substitutes market is segmented into natural, and synthetic. On the basis of application, the sugar substitutes market is segmented into and beverages, food prodcuts, oral care, pharmaceuticals, and others.

Analysts have also highlighted the potential restraints present in the global Sugar Substitutes market.

Key poles of the TOC:

Chapter 1 Global Sugar Substitutes Market Business Overview

Chapter 2 Major Breakdown by Type

Chapter 3 Major Application Wise Breakdown (Revenue & Volume)

Chapter 4 Manufacture Sugar Substitutes Market Breakdown

Chapter 5 Sales & Estimates Sugar Substitutes Market Study

Chapter 6 Key Manufacturers Production and Sales Sugar Substitutes Market Comparison Breakdown

Chapter 8 Manufacturers, Deals and Closings Sugar Substitutes Market Evaluation & Aggressiveness

Chapter 9 Key Companies Breakdown by Overall Market Size & Revenue by Type

Chapter 11 Business / Industry Chain (Value & Supply Chain Analysis)

Chapter 12 Conclusions & Appendix

Sugar Substitutes Market dynamics of Sugar Substitutes Market

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats.

