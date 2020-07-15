NOW HIRING: Special Agent-Forensic Scientist 1, Uniformed Officer, Medicaid Fraud Nurse Consultant

TBI SPECIAL AGENT-FORENSIC SCIENTIST 1 Firearms Unit, DNA Unit

Location: Memphis Crime Laboratory

Monthly Salary: $3,777 – $5,860

Job Duties: Responsible for analyzing physical, biological, or chemical evidence submitted to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation; and composing technical laboratory reports describing the results of tests. Uses and maintains advanced scientific instrumentation. Consults with criminal court attorneys, and testifies in local, state, and federal courts on the results of forensic analysis. Serves as a consultant to law enforcement investigators across the state. Responsible for crime scene investigation requiring 24/7 on-call status on a rotating basis.

Minimum Qualifications: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry, or other natural or physical sciences; forensic science, or other forensic related areas; including a minimum of thirty-six quarter hours (twenty-four semester hours) in chemistry.

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/careers. Apply on job opening 10223. This position will be posted on July 15, 2020 – July 21, 2019 for five business days.

TBI MEDICAID FRAUD NURSE CONSULTANT

Location: Work from home with occasional in-office reporting Reporting Location: Davidson County

Monthly Salary: $4,973 – $7,955

Job Duties: Compiles findings and information from patient medical records, and medical and/or pharmacy reports to apply to Medicaid Fraud and abuse case investigations. Synthesizes Medicaid Fraud and abuse case investigations findings and information to produce reports. Reviews, compares, and analyzes information in healthcare and billing records for Medicaid Fraud and abuse case investigations. Serves as the initial healthcare expert for Medicaid fraud and abuse casework (e.g. interpretation of medical and procedural terminology, medical standards of care, scope of practice, etc.). Communicates case status/findings to case agents to further the Medicaid Fraud and abuse investigative process.

Minimum Qualifications: Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree in nursing and experience equivalent to two years of full-time increasingly responsible professional nursing work. OR graduation from accredited college or technical institute with an associate’s degree, possession of an unencumbered Tennessee Registered Nurse (RN) License, and experience equivalent to four years of full-time increasingly responsible professional nursing work.

Preferred Qualifications: Experience equivalent to two years of full-time increasingly responsible professional coding and nursing work. Possession of an unencumbered Tennessee Registered Nurse (RN) or Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN). Certification as a professional medical coder (Certified Professional Coder (CPC) or Certified Coding Specialist (CCS-P).

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/careers. Apply to job opening 10236. These positions will be posted on July 15, 2020 – July 28, 2020 for ten business days.

TBI UNIFORMED OFFICER Protective Services Unit

Location: Knox County

Monthly Salary: $2,759 – $4,281

Job Duties: Responsible for patrolling TBI facilities (indoors and grounds) by foot and vehicle multiple times per assigned shift. Monitors and observes facility management and physical security systems (e.g., cameras, security alarms, fire alarms, generator alarms) for extended periods to ensure continuous operation and safe conditions of both Headquarters and regional TBI facilities. Assesses threats/safety concerns and identifies and reports any malfunctioning safety and security systems (e.g., lighting, access control systems, video cameras, exterior access control barriers, etc.) to maintain proper working order. This position prepares both administrative and investigative reports, and documents information obtained during investigations. Additionally, this position Participates in physical activities (e.g. weapons training, Close Quarters Combat and Control (CQC), firearms qualifications, Honor Guard, Perimeter Security, Arrests, Prisoner Transport, Dignitary Protection, Warrant Executions, etc.).

Minimum Qualifications: Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with an associate’s degree, or 2 years of qualifying coursework.

Substitution of Experience for Education: Qualifying full-time professional law enforcement or police work can be substituted for the required education to a maximum of two years.

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at http://www.tn.gov/careers. Apply on job opening 10180. This position will be posted on July 15, 2020 – July 21, 2019 for five business days.

