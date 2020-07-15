NDOT to Activate New Traffic Signal at U.S. 50 and Sheckler in Fallon This Month

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation will activate a permanent traffic signal at the intersection of U.S. 50 and Sheckler Cut Off in west Fallon this month.

Single lane closures, traffic flaggers and reduced travel speeds will intermittently be in place from 7am-5pm weekdays through July 31 at the U.S. 50 and Sheckler Cut Off intersection as crews install the permanent traffic signal, advance warning signs, curb ramps and crosswalk markings.

Drivers should anticipate brief travel delays of approximately five minutes as traffic is stopped for the signal mast arms to be installed over highway lanes. The new signal is anticipated to be activated the week of July 19.

Motorists are reminded to drive safely and attentively, following all traffic signage. Drivers should leave extra time to travel through the intersection and be prepared for minor roadway striping changes.

A temporary traffic signal was installed in February to provide more designated turns to the highway and help reduce crashes. In June, crews installed foundations and conduit for the permanent traffic signal.

State road information is available at nevadadot.com or by dialing (775) 888-7000.