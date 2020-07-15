Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Perkins Report Cards | Nebraska Department of Education

Perkins Report Cards provide an overview of each local education agency (LEA) and district’s student performance outcomes relative to Nebraska Career Education’s goals agreed upon annually with the United States Office of Career, Technical, and Adult Education Office (OCTAE).

If an LEA fails to meet a performance goal, they are required to complete a Performance Improvement Plan (PIP) for each performance indicator missed. (Not applicable for 2018-2019.) For more information, please visit the Program Improvement web page.

Secondary

Post-secondary  (coming soon- Perkins V)

