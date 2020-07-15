Digital Textile Printing Inks Market to Reach $2.66 Billion by 2027: AMR

Increase in demand for 3D printing technologies and rapid development of printing methods have boosted the growth of the global digital textile printing inks market. The market across North America is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period. On the other hand, the display & others segment dominated the market in 2019, contributing to around half of the market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global digital textile printing inks market accounted for $1.11 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $2.66 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers a detailed analysis of value chain, market dynamics, top winning strategies, key segments, business performance, and competitive landscape.

Rise in demand for 3D printing technologies and rapid development of printing methods have boosted the growth of the global digital textile printing inks market. However, high initial cost hampers the market growth. On the contrary, rapid technological advancements are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

Request Report Sample at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2090

The global digital textile printing inks market is segmented on the basis of ink type, application, and geography. Based on ink type, the market is divided into reactive, acid, direct disperse, sublimation, and pigment. The sublimation segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly half of the market. However, the pigment segment is projected to manifest the highest 14.7% during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the market is divided into clothing/garments, household, technical textiles, and display & others. The display & others segment dominated the market in 2019, contributing to around half of the market. However, the household segment is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Digital Textile Printing Inks Market @: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2090?reqfor=covid

The global digital textile printing inks market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. The market across North America is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period. However, the market across Europe held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly half of the market.

The global digital textile printing inks market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Dover Corporation, BASF SE, Zhengzhou Hongsam Digital Science & Technology Co., Ltd., The DyStar Group, Kornit Digital Limited (Kornit), Huntsman Corporation, Sawgrass Technologies, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Zhejiang Lanyu Digital Technology Co. Ltd. (Lanyu Digital), and SPGPrints B.V. These companies have adopted several strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launch to maintain the foothold in the market.

Interested in Procuring this Report? visit: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2090

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business -consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com