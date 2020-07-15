Borqs Technologies receives Nasdaq delisting letter and will request to appeal The Company is late in filing of the 2019 Annual Report due to the COVID-19 pandemic

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Borqs Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRQS), (the “Company”, or “Borqs”), a global leader in embedded software and products for the Internet of Things (IoT) industry, announced that on July 9, 2020, the Company received a delisting determination letter (the "Determination Letter") from the staff of the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (the “Staff” or "Nasdaq"). The Determination Letter notified the Company that since it had not filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 (the "2019 20-F") by June 30, 2020, the deadline by which the Company was to file the 2019 20-F, the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the “Rule”) and the Company’s ordinary shares are subject to delisting from the Nasdaq Capital Market. The Determination Letter indicates that Listing Rule 5815(d)(4)(B) does not permit an issuer that is noncompliant with the Rule to present a plan of compliance to Nasdaq if such issuer has failed to comply with that provision within one year of a hearing panel determination of compliance. On March 10, 2020, the Company received a letter from Nasdaq notifying the Company that it had regained compliance with the Rule.



The Company will, by July 16, 2020, request to appeal the Staff’s determination to delist the Company’s securities with a hearings panel, which will stay the suspension of the Company’s securities through July 31, 2020. Also by July 16, 2020, the Company will request an extended stay of the suspension pending the hearing. The panel will review the request for an extended stay and notify the Company on or prior to July 31, 2020 whether it will allow the Company’s securities to continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market pending the panel’s decision. Hearings are typically scheduled to occur approximately 30-45 days after the date of the hearing request.

Borqs is making every effort to file its Annual Report on Form 20-F in a timely fashion but has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly as it has impacted the auditing process in India and China where most of the Company’s business activities took place for the year ended December 31, 2019. The delay was not only due to travel restrictions but also to unreliable courier services between the two countries from flight cancellations. The Company is working closely with its independent auditors to complete the remaining audit procedures shortly by other available means. The Company made an announcement on July 1st in a press release indicating certain preliminary unaudited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019.

About Borqs Technologies, Inc.

Borqs Technologies is a global leader in software and products for the IoT, providing customizable, differentiated and scalable Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions. Borqs has achieved leadership and customer recognition as an innovative end-to-end IoT solutions provider leveraging its strategic chipset partner relationships as well as its broad software and IP portfolio.

Borqs’ unique strengths include its Android and Android Wear Licenses which enabled the Company to develop a software IP library covering chipset software, Android enhancements, domain specific usage and system performance optimization, suitable for large and low volume customized products. The Company is also currently in development of 5G products for phones and hotspots.

