Detour lifted on Hwy 32 resurfacing project July 14 (July 14, 2020)

Detour begins on Highway 1 culvert project July 15

BEMIDJI, Minn. –Highway 32 from Thief River Falls to St. Hilaire is now open to traffic in both directions. Motorists will continue to use the bypass lane on the Highway 32 roundabout.

The Red Lake Watershed will begin the installation of the box culvert near the intersection of Highways 1 and 59 on July 15. Motorists on Highway 1 will use CR 14, CR 31 and Highway 59. Access to residences and businesses will be maintained. The box culvert project is expected to be complete by the end of July, weather permitting.

For more information, project contacts and to sign up for project email updates, visit the website at mndot.gov/d2/projects/2020/thief-river-falls

Following guidance from state health officials and to prevent further spread of COVID-19, MnDOT crews will maintain social distancing practices while working.

MnDOT reminds drivers to slow down, avoid distractions and follow traffic signs in work zones.

Please join the MnDOT District 2 Facebook group for updates on construction, road conditions and other transportation related topics. facebook.com/groups/mndotnorthwest. For a complete list of projects for 2020, please visit mndot.gov/d2/projects.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

