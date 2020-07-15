For Immediate Release:

July 14, 2020518-486-9844 press@dos.ny.gov Follow us on Twitter @NYSDOS

New York State Real Estate Board to Meet Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.

Members of the New York State Real Estate Board will meet on Tuesday, July 21 at 1:00 p.m. via video conference call (WebEx).

Due to the social distancing policy and in compliance with the Governor's Executive Order 202.1, this meeting will be held via video conference call (Webex). The public is welcome to attend remotely.

WHO: New York State Real Estate Board WHAT: Board Meeting via Video Conference Call (WebEx) WHEN: July 21, 2020, at 1 p.m.

To attend by videoconference: ------------------------------------------------------- 1. Go to https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/j.php?MTID=mab454c7c6c9743a95bc8ad848ac5b057. 2. Enter your name and email address. 3. Enter the session password: pXEwkcpj687 4. Click "Join Now". 5. Follow the instructions that appear on your screen.

To view in other time zones or languages, please click the link https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/k2/j.php?MTID=te62df6d96a3a6cf78aaf3382b2bf41ed

To attend by phone only: ------------------------------------------------------- To receive a call back, provide your phone number when you join the session, or call the number below and enter the access code. US Toll Free: 1-844-633-8697 Local: 1-518-549-0500 Show toll-free dialing restrictions: https://www.webex.com/pdf/tollfree_restrictions.pdf Access code: 612 572 915

(There are some restrictions on toll-free dialing which you can find here: https://www.webex.com/pdf/tollfree_restrictions.pdf)

For technical assistance: ------------------------------------------------------- Contact Michael Shannon at: Michael.Shannon@dos.ny.gov

If you plan to attend this WebEx (either by videoconference or phone only), please send your name to the following email address: Denise.Tidings@dos.ny.gov. You may send this email either before or after the meeting; please reference 4/27/20 NYS RE Board Meeting Attendee. (Note: DOS maintains visitor lists for all public meetings.)

Note: For information on logistics, please contact Denise Tidings at Denise.Tidings@dos.ny.gov or (518) 402-4921.

###