Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 710 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,173 in the last 365 days.

New Partnership Makes Recovery Information Sharing Exchange Available as a Tool for the Post-COVID-19 Economic Recovery

Example Dashboard and Smart Alert with RISE branding

RISE Dashboard and Smart Alert

Technology Association of Oregon and Swan Island Networks partner to offer RISE to all members as a tool for accelerating the economic recovery from COVID-19

By working together and aligning efforts, companies can improve their awareness without compromising proprietary information.”
— Skip Newberry
PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swan Island Networks and the Technology Association of Oregon have partnered to make RISE available to all TAO members. RISE is an information sharing exchange to help corporations navigate the expanding glut of conflicting news, regulations, best practices and innovations surrounding the post-COVID-19 economic recovery.

“Our members face a sea of constantly changing information about reopening their companies both in Oregon, the USA and globally,” said Skip Newberry, Executive Director of TAO. “By working together and aligning efforts, companies can improve their awareness without compromising proprietary information.”

Powered by Swan Island’s proven TX360 SaaS platform for intelligence analysis and curation, the exchange will feature continually updating dashboards and shareable Smart Alerts delivered by email and text, as well as participant-enabled submissions and feedback. This service operates in the Microsoft Azure cloud, giving distributed capabilities for those working at home or collaborating across continents.

“Good intel and targeted sharing efforts can save an organization huge amounts of time and provide better information as opposed to uncoordinated browsing by many people several times a day,” O’Dell said. “We vet sources, curate important alerts with geospatial context, and present an array of dashboards—each of which focuses on a particular aspect of the crisis including testing, recurrence, employees, supply chain, and federal, state and legal coverage. We also encourage participants to submit excellent content, making everyone more informed and better able to execute toward a new normal.”
An extensive set of Economic Recovery dashboards and globally curated alert feeds including U.S. and global virus recurrence tracking, U.S. and international travel issues, trends in U.S. and world markets, supply chain issues, regulations news, and validated best practices is included with membership.

Email info@swanisland.net for additional details.

About Swan Island Networks
Swan Island Networks (www.swanislandnetworks.com) offers TX360 and TX Global as cloud based situational awareness and intelligence services that are reliable, scalable, easy to use, interoperable and affordable. Swan Island’s TX360 service is a highly secure cloud-based platform for managing the integration, display and sharing of critical real-time information, supporting virtual Global Security Operations Centers (GSOC as a Service) and security and operations teams around the world. TX Global is as automated subscription service starting at $99/month. For more information, please visit swanislandnetworks.com.

Pete O'Dell, CEO
Swan Island Networks
+1 503-796-7926
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

New Partnership Makes Recovery Information Sharing Exchange Available as a Tool for the Post-COVID-19 Economic Recovery

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Emergency Services, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.