Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 681 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,146 in the last 365 days.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva Names Ceda Ogada as Secretary of the Fund

July 15, 2020

Washington, DC – Ms. Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), announced today her intention to name Mr. Ceda Ogada as the Secretary of the Fund and Director of the Secretary’s Department. Mr. Ogada succeeds Mr. Jianhai Lin, whose retirement was announced previously [ link ]. Mr. Ogada is expected to begin his work in this capacity on September 1, 2020.

“Ceda has outstanding institutional knowledge, strategic and intellectual heft, and people leadership. His unparalleled ability to bring people together, combined with his profound appreciation of the Fund’s institutional history and legal principles, as well as a strong service orientation, will help the Fund to even more effectively serve our member countries in a very challenging economic environment,” Ms. Georgieva stated.

Mr. Ogada joined the IMF’s Legal Department in 1999 and rose through the ranks to become Deputy General Counsel in 2014. During this time, he has worked on virtually all aspects of the Fund’s work, including advising on the governance of the Fund, on country operations, helping to develop Fund policies and implementation guidance, and providing technical assistance to member countries. Key projects that he has worked on include the Fund’s enhanced policy to address governance and corruption issues; ensuring the adequacy of the Fund’s lending resources; reforms in lending policy such as the establishment of the Flexible Credit Line (FCL) and the Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust (CCRT); reviews on surveillance policy and capacity development strategy; and transparency, archives and communications policies. Mr. Ogada was heavily involved in the work on euro area crisis countries during the global financial crisis. More recently, he has led the Legal Department’s work in promoting good governance and transparency in several countries, including with respect to the use of emergency financing for the COVID-19 crisis.

Prior to joining the Fund, Mr. Ogada worked at the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development as a legal expert and before that he was in private legal practice in the United States. He holds a Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School and a B.A. in history from Dartmouth College. Mr. Ogada is a citizen of Kenya.

IMF Communications Department
MEDIA RELATIONS

PRESS OFFICER: Raphael Anspach

Phone: +1 202 623-7100Email: MEDIA@IMF.org

@IMFSpokesperson

You just read:

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva Names Ceda Ogada as Secretary of the Fund

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.