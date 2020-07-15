Roddy Reef Discusses the Opening of Den Deli and Seafood Market And What It Means for the Denver Community
Roddy Reef discusses the opening of the Den Deli and Seafood Market and what it means for the Denver Community.DENVER, COLORADO, USA, July 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quality fresh fish is one of few culinary section the landlocked city of Denver lacks. Sure, residents and visitors can order fish on menus across the city, but none truly taste as fresh as those coming straight from a fish market. That's why Roddy Reef was so excited help renovate a building to house the Den Deli and Seafood Market make its appearance on South Pearl. Even better, the seafood market is located in a historic Denver building, bringing even more charm to a deli and market that's guaranteed to transform the way people in the area eat.
"We're so excited to see a seafood market and deli concept come to Denver," Roddy Reef said. "And my construction team has been honored to transform this historic building into the Kizaki's brother's vision for the space."
According to Roddy Reef, the Den Deli and Seafood Market is owned by restaurateurs Yazu and Toshi Kizaki. The two already own and operate Izakaya Den and Sushi Den. Roddy Reef explains the Den Deli and Seafood Market will have a major impact on the area, offering fish straight from Japanese fish markets, Japanese-style ramen, and a deli with prepared foods for workers and anyone in a hurry. The new Den Deli and Seafood Market is within walking distance to the brothers' affiliate restaurants, which means the area now has a uniquely strong Japanese food presence.
"The citizens of Denver love Japanese food, and these brothers know how to do it right," Roddy Reef said. "They're constantly creating new concepts, and I think this seafood market within a historic Denver building will be a major hit."
However, Roddy Reef adds the delicious Japanese eats aren't the only way this section of Pearl Street will be transformed. The Japanese deli resides in a historical Denver building dating back to the 1900s. It has now been remodeled by Roddy Reef and his team to suit the chefs and entrepreneurs behind the Den Deli and Seafood Market. Roddy Reef is an experienced owner and operator of a commercial construction company. He's known for his commitment to providing top-quality work that's always on budget. The work performed on this historic Denver building is no different.
Roddy Reef is excited for customers to see the countless hours of hard work his team, as well as the restaurant owners, managers, and employees, have put into the space. He encourages everyone to stop in and dine at Den Deli, purchase fresh seafood for a dinner at home, or even take a classes offered by master sushi chefs.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+1 786-233-8220
email us here