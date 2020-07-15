Self-Service BI Market to Garner $14.19 Billion by 2026 at 14.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Simplified usage of non-technical staff, expanding volume of business data, and rise in need for in-depth competitive insights have augmented the growth of the global self-service BI market. Based on component, the software segment held the largest share in 2018. Based on application, the predictive asset maintenance segment would manifest the fastest CAGR by 2026. Moreover, the North America region is anticipated to dominate the market throughout 2026.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global self-service BI market garnered $4.73 billion and is anticipated to reach $14.19 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.8% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides an all-inclusive analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Simplified usage of non-technical staff, expanding volume of business data, and rise in need for in-depth competitive insights have augmented the growth of the global self-service BI market. Whereas, high investment costs restrains the market. Nevertheless, expanding the market in SMEs is anticipated to create multiple opportunities in the near future.

COVID-19 Scenario:

The fact that companies are switching towards BI and analytics to execute their strategies and plans for survival amid the crisis has contributed to the market growth.





The increased adoption of remote working system amid lockdown by sectors including telecom and IT, healthcare, media and entertainment, BFSI, and retail and e-commerce has increased the demand for self-service BI market.

The self-service BI market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, application, industry vertical, and region. Based on component, the software segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing to more than four-fifths of the global self-service BI market. However, the services segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the predictive asset maintenance segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period. The segment is anticipated to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. However, the fraud and security management segment dominated in 2018, accounting for more than one-fifth of the global self-service BI market.

The global self-service BI market is analyzed across various regions including Asia-Pacific, Europe, LAMEA, and North America. The market across North America held the largest share in 2018, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the market. On the other hand, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period.

The key market players in the report include IBM Corporation, MicroStrategy Incorporated, Microsoft Corporation, Qlik Technologies, Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Tableau Software, SAS Institute Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., and Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

