Pax8 and Cymulate Announce New Partnership

Providing MSPs with Breach and Attack Simulation

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8 , the best place to buy cloud solutions, today announced a new partnership with Cymulate , the only end-to-end SaaS-based Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) platform for Continuous Security Validation.



“Cymulate enables partners to test their security products against the latest threats, which is now more important than ever,” said Ryan Walsh, Chief Channel Officer at Pax8. “The aftermath of a ransomware attack can have a dire impact on a business, and we are constantly vetting new solutions to help our partners combat these cybercriminals, preferably in advance. Cymulate will enable our partners to stay one step ahead by identifying security gaps and determining the priority of which to close first.”

Through Pax8, partners have access to a unique Cymulate bundle tailored to meet the SMB market demands. The Cymulate Platform, available to Pax8 partners in North America, offers the ability to protect their customers before threats ever show up. It tests the strength of the partner’s security by simulating real cyber-attacks across the entire full kill-chain and based on MITRE ATT&CK™ framework. Through the Cymulate Platform threat simulations, partners can identify gaps to evaluate the effectiveness of their security controls, receive a risk Score that provides a clear report with up-to-the-moment details regarding their security posture, and actionable mitigation recommendations.

“We have put years of security expertise into our automated security validation platform,” said Eyal Wachsman, Co-Founder and CEO at Cymulate. “We have made it simple and clear to use, and companies with small IT teams, together with their MSPs, can benefit from the comprehensive out-of-the-box attack simulation scenarios. Our solution equips companies with Continuous Security Validation to assess and optimize the security of their organization, no matter what new attacks hackers come out with. We are proud to work with Pax8 and their expansive partner community. Pax8 partners can now validate the effectiveness of their security against new and existing threat scenarios which are added daily and automatically to the platform.”

Benefits of offering Cymulate include:

Implementation in minutes

Multi-Tenancy

Runs continuously and automatically with very little management required

Provides thorough technical and executive reporting as well as industry benchmark

Provides remediation guidance

To trial Cymulate’s award-winning platform or to learn more, please contact the cloud solutions advisors at (855) 884-PAX8, email info@pax8.com, or visit www.pax8.com .

About Pax8

Pax8 is modernizing how partners buy, sell, and manage cloud. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 simplifies the buying journey, empowering its partners to achieve more with cloud technology. The company’s technology displaces legacy distribution by connecting the channel ecosystem to its award-winning transactional cloud marketplace. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, and pre and post-sales support, and education, Pax8 is a proven disruptor in the market. In 2018, Pax8 was ranked number 68 on the Inc. 5000 and in 2019, the company was ranked number 60. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at www.pax8.com.

Follow Pax8 on Facebook , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

About Cymulate

Cymulate SaaS-based Continuous Security Validation makes it simple to measure and improve your security posture across the full attack kill-chain. Every assessment is scored and includes actionable remediation guidance to mitigate risk and optimize security control effectiveness. Cymulate enables you to take data-driven decisions and manage your security resources efficiently. For more information, visit www.cymulate.com.