Questex Cancels World Tea Conference & Expo 2020 Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

World Tea Conference & Expo Reconvenes in July 2021

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex , the parent company of World Tea Conference + Expo , today announces the event will be forced to cancel, as the Colorado Convention Center has declared no large-scale events can take place in the building for the rest of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. World Tea Conference + Expo was originally scheduled to run October 15-18, 2020 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, CO.



World Tea Conference + Expo has been the hub for tea industry professionals to come together with their passion of tea to learn, grow their businesses, and network with their peers, while building lasting partnerships and friendships. The 2021 edition is scheduled to take place July 14-16, 2021 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, CO. This will be the first time in 18 years the event has been forced to cancel. Our thoughts go out to everyone who has been affected by the current situation and our number one priority remains keeping our entire community safe.

Our team is working through all of the logistics that are involved with cancelling an event. We understand that you will have questions and concerns. All attendee registration tickets purchased for the original World Tea Conference + Expo 2020 dates will be honored for a full credit towards the 2021 event. Exhibitors will be contacted soon with information. Please contact Tim McLucas, Vice President, Hospitality Group, at tmclucas@questex.com with immediate exhibitor inquiries.

Additional updates regarding World Tea Conference + Expo will be published on worldteaexo.com .

