Daylight Flagging to Start on Route 2025 (East Shirley Street) Improvements Project

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced prime contractor, New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc., will start Monday, July 20, working on a resurfacing project on Route 2025 (East Shirley Street) between Routes 747 (Division Street) and 522 in Shirley Township and Mount Union Borough, Huntingdon.

On Monday, the contractor will begin work under daylight flagging operations. Temporary work zone traffic patterns will be used for the length of the project. Motorists should use caution and expect delays.

Overall work on this project consists of resurfacing, guiderail, signal and drainage upgrades on Route 2025 (East Shirley Street) from  Route 747 (Division Street) to Route 522 in Mount Union Borough and Shirley Township.

All work on this approximately $640,000 project is expected to be completed by end of October 2020. All work is weather dependent.

Normal highway and bridge construction projects in Pennsylvania remain paused as part of the commonwealth’s efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. This project is part of critical work that continues statewide, addressing safety needs and work needed to eliminate roadway restrictions that could impede the ability for the movement of life sustaining goods and services.  

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to Penndot news in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon and Somerset Counties at www.penndot.gov/District9. 

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAltoona.

Media contact: Monica R. Jones, 814-696-7105

