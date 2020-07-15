Canon's collaboration with Uganda Press Photo Award reaffirms imaging solutions leader's commitment to bringing talented photographers into the spotlight

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (www.Canon-CNA.com), a world leader in imaging solutions, is proud to announce its involvement Uganda Press Photo Awards and its three category awards.

The first award is The Uganda Press Photo Award (UPPA) (https://bit.ly/2Wm5XeG) that invites all Ugandan photojournalists and photographers to submit their best work where they stand to win a CANON EOS 5D Mark IV DSLR which will comes with an EF 24-70mm lens. Entrants will also have the opportunity to showcase their work in the annual exhibition which features some of the best visual storytellers Uganda has to offer. Participants can submit their images (published or unpublished) in six varied categories: News, Daily Life, Environment, People, Sports & Urban.

The second award is The East African Photography Award (EAPA) (https://bit.ly/3j5UkT2). This award is open to citizens of Burundi, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda who are invited to share their photo essays documenting and sharing the different realities from various corners of their region. The stories submitted should have images working in tandem to create a clear narrative of whichever topic the photographer wishes to focus on. The winner of the EAPA will take home a Canon EOS RP with a 24-105mm lens and a lens adapter.

The UPPA and EAPA will be judged by an international jury composed of photography professionals including: Yasuyoshi Chiba (KE/JP), Carielle Doe (LR), Georgina Goodwin (KE), Frédéric Noy (FR), Cynthia Matonhdze (ZIM), Lekgetho Makola (SA), Benjamin Füglister (CH/DE), Sarah Waiswa (UG/KE), Mallory Benedict (US), Uche Okpa-Iroha (NG) and Paul Boates (SA)

Furthermore, emerging photographers between the ages of 21 and 28 with an interest in documentary photography are also invited to participate in the Young Photographer Award (YPA) (https://bit.ly/2Wk4Z2o). Awaiting the winner is a CANON EOS 77D with 18-55mm lens as well as the opportunity to participate in a seven-month Mentorship Programme and to exhibit their work during UPPA 2021.

The judging panel of YPA judges will include: Ala Khier (SD), Annette Sebba (UG), Edward Echwalu (UG), Katie Simmonds (UK/AE), Juliette Garms (NL) and Anna Kućma (PL/UG).

Amine Djouahra, Sales and Marketing Director at Canon Central and North Africa comments: "Our collaborations with Uganda Press Photo Award aims to support the development of photography through the recognition of new talent. We are very proud to support these kinds of events and to empower winners with a Canon camera. We believe this is an important tool which can be used to develop the winners’ art and creativity to new levels".

Deadline for submission to all the competitions is 1st August, 2020.

Submissions to all three awards must be made online via the Visura platform (www.Visura.co) where the guidelines on how to enter, details of category descriptions and terms and conditions can be found.

Winners in all competitions and categories will receive prizes and will be announced in October 2020.

In case of any questions please contact: info@ugandapressphoto.org.

