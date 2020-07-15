Telefonica International Wholesale Services (TIWS) Selects Gilat for Broadband and Cellular Backhaul Project in Argentina

Gilat's expertise and presence in Latin America, together with its local partner, Planex, enabled fast delivery during the challenging times imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic

/EIN News/ -- PETAH TIKVA, Israel, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, announces the selection of Gilat by Telefonica International Wholesale Services (TIWS), a subsidiary of Telefonica Group, for a satellite communication project in Argentina including rural broadband services and cellular backhaul. Gilat's expertise and presence complemented by its local partner, Planex, enabled fast delivery during these challenging times imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.



Gilat's SkyEdge II-c multi-service platform was selected due to its ability to adjust to the technical / business needs of the project. For the current project in Argentina, Gilat was able to adapt to TIWS requirements in record time. Obstacles stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic were overcome and delivery of the SkyEdge II-c hub and 1700 VSATs was supplied in a couple of weeks.

Gilat provides a significant advantage in Latin America, due to its local presence and expertise, as well as strong established local partnerships and past investments, thus accelerating time to market and reducing risk.

"Gilat is a long-time regional player and supplier of TIWS and we are pleased with their fast delivery in Argentina, with the support of their local partner, Planex, particularly during this pandemic," said Gustavo Arditti, Satellite Business Unit Director, TIWS. "'TIWS will deploy Gilat's platform to serve our needs for both rural broadband as well as cellular backhauling over satellite."

“We are delighted to have been selected by TIWS to quickly provide the required hub and VSAT equipment answering specific requirements and overcoming challenges imposed by the current pandemic," said Tobias Dezordi, Regional Vice President Latin America at Gilat. "This deal demonstrates Gilat's readiness to support Telefonica's teams of excellence worldwide to tackle their global requirements."

