Aegion Corporation Sets Date to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) will release its second quarter 2020 financial results after market close on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

Charles R. Gordon, Aegion’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will host a conference call on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss Aegion’s performance and current outlook. There will be a question and answer period after the prepared remarks.

The conference call will be webcast live, available at https://www.aegion.com/investor/financial-news-resources/webcasts. The call replay and other investor data will be available on Aegion’s website. Participant connection through the webcast link is encouraged. However, participants may also join using the dial-in numbers provided below.

EARNINGS RELEASE:
Wednesday, July 29, 2020 – After market close

LIVE CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST:
Thursday, July 30, 2020 – 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time
Listen-only, Toll-free: 877-312-8824
Listen-only, Toll: 408-940-3830
Conference ID: 8736146

About Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ: AEGN)
Aegion combines innovative technologies with market-leading expertise to maintain, rehabilitate and strengthen infrastructure around the world. Since 1971, the Company has played a pioneering role in finding transformational solutions to rehabilitate aging infrastructure, primarily pipelines in the wastewater, water, energy, mining and refining industries. Aegion also maintains the efficient operation of refineries and other industrial facilities. Aegion is committed to Stronger. Safer. Infrastructure®.

More information about Aegion can be found at https://www.aegion.com/.

Aegion® and the Aegion® logo are the registered trademarks of Aegion Corporation and its affiliates.

For more information, contact:
Katie Cason
Senior Vice President, Strategy and Communications
636-530-8000 | kcason@aegion.com

