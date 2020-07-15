AdvoLogix Adds UniCourt Court and Legal Research Integration as Part of New Product Release

/EIN News/ -- SUGAR LAND, Texas, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdvoLogix®, a leading provider of cloud-based legal matter management solutions for law firms, corporate legal departments and government agencies, today announced new features and improvements to AdvoLogix Matter Management. Foremost in the latest release is AdvoLogix’s integration with UniCourt that will automate processes that have previously been carried out in separate systems. Several other improvements are included in the release that are designed to increase efficiency.



UniCourt is a court record, case research and legal data portal. AdvoLogix users who also subscribe to UniCourt will be able to access more than 100 million state and federal cases, 36 million court documents, 500 million parties and more than 2 billion docket entries. AdvoLogix users will be able to search, filter and download any court docket updates and related documents and associate them with specific matters in the AdvoLogix system.

“Our integration with UniCourt is an industry first, and we are delighted to be able to offer this efficiency-improving feature to our users. Many legal professionals have to carry out matter management and court research in separate systems, which requires them to download data from one and import it into the other,” says Jonathan Reed, CEO of AdvoLogix. “Now this process can be done seamlessly and automatically, saving time and reducing potential for errors. This was an activity that was ripe for innovation and improvement.”

Other improvements include a display mode that expands flexibility to create a unique user experience that can enhance productivity because it gives administrators the ability to design the most effective interface for the practice or department. Another major update gives users a better visualization of the status of events and tasks for any workflow. A host of minor updates were also made within today’s release to improve user experience.

“The integration, new features and improvements we released today came at the request of clients and partners and demonstrate our commitment to helping them improve effectiveness and productivity,” said Dave Schwab, Chief Product Officer at AdvoLogix. “The release supports our leadership position in the legal matter management space. Built on the powerful Salesforce Lightning platform, AdvoLogix Matter Management offers legal professionals a highly secure and extremely robust matter management platform that they can access at any time and from any location. This has proven to be especially important over the past several months when legal professionals have been working from home.”

About AdvoLogix®

Founded in 2006, AdvoLogix is a leading law practice and legal matter management solution that helps law firms, general counsel and state and local governments automate unique business processes and simplify legal matter management. The AdvoLogix cloud-based enterprise solution centralizes matter management, conforms to unique workflows and practice standards and provides industry-leading security and reliability. AdvoLogix offers comprehensive configuration and integration with thousands of add-on applications to extend the solution to meet specific business needs. For more information, visit www.advologix.com and follow AdvoLogix on Twitter with @AdvoLogix.