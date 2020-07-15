Axcient’s Angus Robertson Named a Channel Partners ‘Top Gun 51’ Channel Leader

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axcient , a leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced that Chief Revenue Officer Angus Robertson has been recognized as a “Top Gun 51” by the editors of Channel Partners and Channel Futures . The editors teamed with industry analysts and executives from master agencies and distributors to identify premier leaders in the indirect IT and telecom channel.



To compile the Top Gun 51 list, determined each year in tandem with the annual MSP 501, Channel Partners and Channel Futures editors invited those who know channel executives best — distributors, master agents and industry analysts — to nominate leaders who exemplify channel advocacy and leadership. All nominations are strictly confidential.

“It is an honor to be selected as a 2020 Top Gun 51 channel leader by Channel Partners and Channel Futures,” said Robertson. “Axcient is 100 percent committed to the IT channel, simplifying our technology, and creating partner programs that tailor fit the needs of MSPs. My team drives strategic initiatives to help our channel community grow and thrive. Thank you for the recognition, and we look forward to continuing to support our channel partners.”

A channel leader was defined as possessing integrity, knowledge and confidence, the ability to inspire others, commitment and passion. He or she must be adept at recognizing the increasing diversity of partner types, revenue models, and partner and customer journeys.

Those tasked with selecting the Top Gun 51 were asked to consider three criteria for selection: 1. Advocates for the channel model with internal leadership. Proof points: Minimal or no house or named accounts. Product or service has “channel-friendly” features and meets advertised claims for end-user functionality. Few operational roadblocks to success within partner program. 2. Is committed to partners’ business success: Proof points: Has increased the percentage of revenue coming through partners during tenure. Can show data to support innovative programs for, for example, use of MDF funds, training and certifications. Provides effective enablement. 3. Works to earn trust: Proof points: Considered ethical and honest by partners. Is transparent about direction of company and limitations of product or service. Minimizes risk of engagement.

Angus Robertson and the rest of this year’s #TopGun51 will be recognized in a special program during Channel Partners Virtual: Digital Events for the Modern Channel . Because of the ongoing COVID-19 situation, the Channel Partners Conference & Expo and Channel Partners Evolution have been combined into a three-day online event to be held Sept. 8-10.

In addition, three special award winners—Channel Innovator (thought leadership, innovation); Lifetime Achievement Award; and Rising Star (chief in the role less than two years)—will be announced during the program.

“Today’s channel leaders must be futurists, accountants, technologists, marketers and crisis managers,” said Kris Blackmon, senior content director for Channel Partners and Channel Futures. “It’s important to recognize these outstanding executives on the basis of insights from within the community itself. We want to thank all everyone who helped us assemble this year’s list.”

The complete 2020 Top Gun 51 list is available at Channel Partners .

To learn more about Axcient or start a free trial, please visit www.axcient.com .

About Axcient

Axcient is an award-winning leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). The Axcient x360Recover platform empowers MSPs to protect everything by combining its best-in-class BCDR technology for MSPs and simplifying the partner experience. Trusted by MSPs worldwide, Axcient protects businesses data and continuity in the event of security breaches , human error, and natural disasters . For more information, visit www.axcient.com .

About Informa Tech

Channel Partners Online , Channel Futures , Channel Partners Conference & Expo and Channel Partners Evolution are part of Informa Tech , a market-leading B2B information provider with depth and specialization in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector. They help drive the future by inspiring the technology community to design, build and run a better digital world by providing market-leading research, media, training and event brands. Every year, they welcome 7,400+ subscribers to their research, more than 3.8 million unique visitors a month to their digital communities, 18,200+ students to their training programs and 225,000 delegates to their events.

Background

The 2020 Top Gun 51 list is based on data collected by Channel Partners and Channel Futures from a list of well-known master agents, distributors and channel analysts. Data was collected online from May 13 to June 3, 2020. All nominations are held in strict confidence.

