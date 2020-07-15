Global Oral Antibiotics Market to Reach $23.30 Billion by 2027: AMR

Surge in consumption of oral antibiotics in low and middle income countries drives the growth of the global oral antibiotics market. Asia-Pacific contributed the highest share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.The application of oral antibiotics is expected to decline due to disrupted supply of active material and ingredients (mainly from China), as well as import and export of pharmaceuticals amid the lockdown.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research,the global oral antibiotics market generated $18.36 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $23.30 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 2.7% from 2020 to 2027.The report offers anextensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.

Surge in consumption of oral antibiotics in lowand middleincome countries and development of innovative approachesdrive the growth of the global oral antibiotics market.However,time consuming regulatory approvalsis anticipated to restrain the growth of the market. Furthermore,development of therapies for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant microbial infections is expected to create new growth opportunitiesfor the market playersduring the forecast period.

Covid-19 scenario:

The application of oral antibiotics is expected to decline due to disrupted supply of active material and ingredients (mainly from China), as well as import and export of pharmaceuticals amid the lockdown.

The virus that causes Covid-19 is from the family of viruses called Coronaviridae and antibiotics do not work against them. However, some people who are affected by Covid-19 can also develop a bacterial infection as a complication. In this case, healthcare providers recommend oral antibiotics. Hence, demand may increase.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global oral antibiotics market based onclass, application,drug origin, spectrum of activitiy, drug type, and region.

Based on class, the beta lactam & beta lactamase inhibitors segmentcontributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting formore than three-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, thequinolone segmentis estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

Based on drug origin, the semisyntheticsegmentaccounted for the largest share in 2019, holding more than two-fifthsof the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However,the synthetic segmentis expected to register the highest CAGR of 3.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on region, Asia-Pacificcontributed the highest share, accounting fornearly two-fifths of the total market sharein 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.However, LAMEAis expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 3.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Allergan Plc., Abbott Laboratories,GlaxoSmithKline plc,F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Mylan N.V., Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc.,Novartis International AG (Sandoz),Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Sanofi.

