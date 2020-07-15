Greystone Provides $10.5 Million Fannie Mae DUS® Loan to Refinance Affordable Housing in Minnesota

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone , a leading commercial real estate lending, investment, and advisory company, has provided a $10,500,000 Fannie Mae Delegated Underwriting and Servicing (DUS®) loan to refinance an affordable housing property in Mankato, Minnesota. The transaction was originated by Kyle Jemtrud, managing director at Greystone, on behalf of Mankato MAHC LLC.



The $10.5 million in Fannie Mae financing carries a 12-year term at a fixed rate with a 30-year amortization, and four years of interest-only payments. The non-recourse loan refinances River Bluff Apartments, a 150-unit rental community located 80 miles southwest of downtown Minneapolis, which was acquired by the sponsor in 2017.

“Refinancing during a pandemic was not without its challenges, but the sponsors came prepared for the new capital reserves requirements, and were able to harness long-term financing to maintain this critical affordable housing,” said Mr. Jemtrud. “It’s been a pleasure working with this team as they grow their multifamily portfolio.”

“Our mission is to provide quality housing to our community in Minnesota, and Greystone has been a critical part of that process,” said Matthew Teasdale, Key Principal of the sponsor / borrower. “Their guidance in navigating the changes in terms and requirements, as well as Kyle’s local market knowledge, has been invaluable.”

