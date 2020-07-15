Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 683 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,143 in the last 365 days.

Greystone Provides $10.5 Million Fannie Mae DUS® Loan to Refinance Affordable Housing in Minnesota

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading commercial real estate lending, investment, and advisory company, has provided a $10,500,000 Fannie Mae Delegated Underwriting and Servicing (DUS®) loan to refinance an affordable housing property in Mankato, Minnesota. The transaction was originated by Kyle Jemtrud, managing director at Greystone, on behalf of Mankato MAHC LLC.  

The $10.5 million in Fannie Mae financing carries a 12-year term at a fixed rate with a 30-year amortization, and four years of interest-only payments. The non-recourse loan refinances River Bluff Apartments, a 150-unit rental community located 80 miles southwest of downtown Minneapolis, which was acquired by the sponsor in 2017.

“Refinancing during a pandemic was not without its challenges, but the sponsors came prepared for the new capital reserves requirements, and were able to harness long-term financing to maintain this critical affordable housing,” said Mr. Jemtrud. “It’s been a pleasure working with this team as they grow their multifamily portfolio.”

“Our mission is to provide quality housing to our community in Minnesota, and Greystone has been a critical part of that process,” said Matthew Teasdale, Key Principal of the sponsor / borrower. “Their guidance in navigating the changes in terms and requirements, as well as Kyle’s local market knowledge, has been invaluable.”

About Greystone
Greystone is a real estate lending, investment, and advisory company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Our range of services includes commercial lending across a variety of platforms such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, CMBS, FHA, USDA, bridge and proprietary loan products. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

PRESS CONTACT:
Karen Marotta
Greystone
212-896-9149
Karen.Marotta@greyco.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Greystone Provides $10.5 Million Fannie Mae DUS® Loan to Refinance Affordable Housing in Minnesota

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.