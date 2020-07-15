MTBC’s CareCloud Announces Category Leading Telehealth Solution Now Included in Standard Software Subscription

/EIN News/ -- SOMERSET, N.J., July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MTBC, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP), a leading provider of cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services, including telehealth, today announced that its CareCloud operating division is now including CareCloud Live as part of its standard software suite at no additional cost. CareCloud Live, which was recently named a Category Leader in Telemedicine Software by GetApp , is a HIPAA-compliant telehealth solution that connects providers and patients through real-time video calls. CareCloud Live enables convenient appointment management and a seamless clinical workflow with a single-click experience and no app required for patients.



"We’ve been a CareCloud client since 2014 but started using telehealth capabilities when the pandemic hit,” said Jaime Franco, Managing Partner, Franco & Co Podiatric Medicine & Surgery. “We couldn’t be happier. CareCloud Live helps us easily host and manage virtual visits and it’s incredibly easy to manage data across the CareCloud ecosystem.”

Most recently, GetApp named CareCloud as a Category Leader in Telemedicine Software . GetApp ranks leading business apps based on product reviews from end-users to help businesses compare and select software products.

CareCloud Live, which was announced in March 2020, was rapidly developed by MTBC’s more than 400-member global software development and product management team. It extends MTBC’s talkEHR platform, leveraging CareCloud’s open APIs to provide enhanced capabilities for CareCloud users.

“During these uncertain times, it’s increasingly important for us to provide the right support to our clients and partners,” said Juan Molina, President, MTBC CareCloud Division. “Looking beyond the pandemic, telehealth will become an industry standard - a key feature of modern-day healthcare. We strive to continuously innovate across the patient experience and provide clinicians with the tools they need to enable the high standard of care they expect to deliver now, and tomorrow.”

CareCloud Live allows clients to easily schedule and deliver telehealth visits alongside CareCloud’s Practice Management and Electronic Health Records solutions. Previously, providers purchased telehealth supplementally, but as an included feature, clients are now able to use telehealth as part of their existing subscription.

“Before the pandemic, telehealth adoption rates were low and usage scarce,” said Mr. Molina. “But attitudes have rapidly shifted. With many practices and patients now relying on virtual visits, we’ve responded accordingly by including CareCloud Live within our already robust suite of solutions, making telehealth a more integrated aspect of the modern-day care experience.”

“We are very excited to be listed as a category leader in GetApp’s Telemedicine Software Category, and even more so, we’re excited to offer this leading solution as a standard feature to all of our clients,” said Mike Cuesta, Chief Marketing Officer, MTBC. “With so much pressure on so many physicians, this change is one more way in which we are working to help medical practices through this pandemic and beyond.”

About MTBC

MTBC is a healthcare information technology company that provides a full suite of proprietary cloud-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers and hospitals throughout the United States. Our Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) platform includes revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), telehealth and patient experience management (PXM) solutions for high-performance medical groups. MTBC helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and make better business and clinical decisions, allowing them to improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. MTBC’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “MTBC,” and its Series A Preferred Stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “MTBCP.”

