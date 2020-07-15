FDCTech Announces the Engagement of Investment Banking Firm Kingswood Capital Markets to Provide Strategic Advisory Services

/EIN News/ -- Irvine, CA, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FDCTech, Inc. ("FDC" or the "Company," OTCQB: FDCT), a fintech company with a full suite of FX technology and business solutions, today announced that it had engaged Kingswood Capital Markets, a division of Benchmark Investments, Inc. ("Kingswood"). The Company has engaged Kingswood to act as its exclusive general financial advisor for strategic corporate planning and investment banking services.



Kingswood is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kingswood Holding Ltd. (Kingswood Group), a publicly trading wealth planning and investment management company with over £3.2 billion in assets under management. The Group is engaged in activities that are regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") in the UK and the Financial Services Conduct Authority ("FSCA") in South Africa.

FDC's Chief Executive Officer, Mitchell M. Eaglstein, stated, "The Company is delighted to have engaged Kingswood to assist us with critical strategic decisions. Kingswood's leadership has the right credentials to assist entrepreneurial driven public companies in raising growth capital and advising on potential strategic acquisitions."

About Kingswood Capital Markets

Kingswood Capital Markets is a global investment bank founded by experienced investment professionals that have collectively financed over $50 billion in public and private capital markets. The firm provides a variety of Investment Banking and Advisory services, including Equity Financing, Debt Financing, and Private Equity Banking. The Kingswood team is dedicated to providing objective strategic advice and financing solutions to companies across a full range of industries.

FDCTech, Inc.

FDCTech, Inc. ("FDC") formerly known as Forex Development Corporation is a US-based, fully integrated financial technology company. FDC delivers trading technology solutions to forex market participants looking to access the retail and institutional spot forex markets.