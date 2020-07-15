Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hwy 53 work in International Falls starts July 13 (July 9, 2020) Online virtual open house for Hwy 23 South Gap project starts July 13 (July 9, 2020)

DULUTH, Minn. –  MnDOT will begin construction in International Falls on Hwy 53 on Monday, July 13. This is the beginning of a two year major pavement rehabilitation and streetscape enhancement project.

The Stage 1A traffic pattern with a local detour will begin on Monday. The detour runs from 17th Street to 6th Avenue West to Industrial Avenue.  Access to businesses will be maintained during the project.  A truck detour will run from County Road 332 to County Road 156 to Hwy 11. For detour maps, please visit the project website at mndot.gov/d1/projects/hwy-53-international-falls.

MnDOT will hold bi-weekly virtual public meetings on Thursdays at 10:30am via WebEx starting on July 9, regularly update the project website, and send weekly email updates. The meetings will be recorded and available to watch at a later time. To learn more about the project, connect to the public meeting, see maps, and sign up for the email updates visit mndot.gov/d1/projects/hwy-53-international-falls.

Important reminders for motorists regarding work zone safety:

  • Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.
  • Stay alert; work zones constantly change.
  • Watch for workers and slow moving equipment.
  • Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.
  • Minimize distractions behind the wheel.
  • Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

For more information on projects in northeast Minnesota, follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTnortheast and Twitter at @mndotnortheast. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org.

