Hwy 53 work in International Falls starts July 13 (July 9, 2020) Online virtual open house for Hwy 23 South Gap project starts July 13 (July 9, 2020)

DULUTH, Minn. – MnDOT will begin construction in International Falls on Hwy 53 on Monday, July 13. This is the beginning of a two year major pavement rehabilitation and streetscape enhancement project.

The Stage 1A traffic pattern with a local detour will begin on Monday. The detour runs from 17th Street to 6th Avenue West to Industrial Avenue. Access to businesses will be maintained during the project. A truck detour will run from County Road 332 to County Road 156 to Hwy 11. For detour maps, please visit the project website at mndot.gov/d1/projects/hwy-53-international-falls.

MnDOT will hold bi-weekly virtual public meetings on Thursdays at 10:30am via WebEx starting on July 9, regularly update the project website, and send weekly email updates. The meetings will be recorded and available to watch at a later time. To learn more about the project, connect to the public meeting, see maps, and sign up for the email updates visit mndot.gov/d1/projects/hwy-53-international-falls.

Important reminders for motorists regarding work zone safety:

Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.

Stay alert; work zones constantly change.

Watch for workers and slow moving equipment.

Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.

Minimize distractions behind the wheel.

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org.

