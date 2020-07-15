Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized with infection

USA Today

Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was admitted to a hospital Tuesday for treatment of a possible infection, marking the latest medical issue for the four-time cancer survivor.

Ginsburg, 87, the court's oldest justice, experienced fever and chills Monday night and was treated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in the nation's capital. On Tuesday, she underwent an endoscopic procedure at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore to clean out a bile duct stent that was inserted last August, the court announced.

Read more at: https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2020/07/14/ruth-bader-ginsburg-supreme-court-justice-hospitalized-infection/5439118002/

Read the court's news release at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/publicinfo/press/pressreleases/pr_07-14-20