Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 678 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,140 in the last 365 days.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized with infection

USA Today

Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was admitted to a hospital Tuesday for treatment of a possible infection, marking the latest medical issue for the four-time cancer survivor.

Ginsburg, 87, the court's oldest justice, experienced fever and chills Monday night and was treated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in the nation's capital. On Tuesday, she underwent an endoscopic procedure at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore to clean out a bile duct stent that was inserted last August, the court announced.

Read more at: https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2020/07/14/ruth-bader-ginsburg-supreme-court-justice-hospitalized-infection/5439118002/

Read the court's news release at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/publicinfo/press/pressreleases/pr_07-14-20

You just read:

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized with infection

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.