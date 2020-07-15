Aptean Launches Payment and eCommerce Solutions that Provide Businesses with New Tools to Support Increased Sales

Now Available, Aptean Pay and Aptean eCommerce Offer Automated, Cloud-Native Payment and Online Storefront Applications

/EIN News/ -- ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Aptean , a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, announced the availability of two new products, Aptean Pay and Aptean eCommerce , that offer businesses modern, innovative ways to quickly transform their operations or physical stores into ecommerce engines. Aptean’s new cloud-native solutions address the industry need for integrated tools that help automate and streamline payment processes and expedite order fulfillment via scalable online storefronts.



“While ecommerce has been with us for some time, the coronavirus pandemic is requiring many businesses to transform their operations. We’re seeing traditional manufacturers and wholesalers now needing to process sales online. These organizations require easy-to-use online payment processing tools coupled with a way to quickly transform stock catalogs into online storefronts,” said Duane George, Chief Product Officer at Aptean. “By integrating the new Aptean Pay and Aptean eCommerce products with our industry-specific enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions, we are helping businesses effectively drive online revenues and improve payment processes without the errors and inefficiencies that can result from disparate platforms and manual workarounds.”

Aptean Pay is a cloud-native payment platform that allows businesses to accept digital payments from their customers through enhanced automation features. Aptean eCommerce provides businesses with the ability to quickly and easily launch an online storefront for business-to-business (B2B) or business-to-consumer (B2C) transactions, and leverages Aptean Pay as its payment platform, automatically capturing purchase transactions in the ERP system. Two-way integration with Aptean’s ERP solutions is available now for Aptean Pay and is expected to be available for Aptean eCommerce in the fourth quarter, allowing the seamless importation of product catalogs and pricing.

Aptean Pay helps businesses:

Aptean eCommerce helps businesses:

About Aptean

Aptean is a global provider of mission-critical, industry-specific software solutions. Aptean’s purpose-built ERP and supply chain management solutions help address the unique challenges facing process and discrete manufacturers, distributors and other focused organizations. Aptean’s compliance solutions are built for companies serving specific markets such as finance, healthcare, biotech and pharmaceuticals. Over 4,500 organizations in more than 20 industries across 54 countries trust Aptean’s solutions at their core to assist with running their operations. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com .

