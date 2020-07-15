Sienna Senior Living Announces Additional Health Expert Engagements and Provides COVID-19 Update

/EIN News/ -- MARKHAM, Ontario, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sienna Senior Living Inc. (“Sienna” or the “Company”) (TSX: SIA) today provided the following operations update.



The health and well-being of residents and team members remain Sienna’s top priority in dealing with the extraordinary challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company is continuing to make strong progress in implementing important measures, first announced by the Company on June 3, 2020 in its Six-Point Action Plan, to address the challenges COVID-19 has presented across the long-term care sector and at certain Sienna residences.

“Sienna continues to make progress, both at a corporate and residence level, in responding to and managing the COVID-19 pandemic. We thank our hospital partners and key stakeholders for their important contributions,” said Nitin Jain, President and Chief Executive Officer, of the Company. “We are adding healthcare expertise, including in infection control, and making progress when it comes to staffing, quality care and sustained communications. Our residents – a generation of Canadians who have contributed so much to our society – deserve the best care we can provide,” added Mr. Jain.

COVID-19 Update

As of July 14, 2020, three long-term care residences of our 83 owned or managed residences are in outbreak, with a total of six active resident or team member COVID-19 cases. For more information on COVID-19 and affected residences, the Company has made available detailed residence by residence data on its website .

Health Expert Engagements

Sienna is pleased to announce the engagement of the following health experts to further assist the Company as it recovers from the initial wave of COVID-19. Each of these mandates includes reviewing and strengthening the Company's protocols and procedures, including preparing for possible future outbreaks and enhancing engagement with residents, caregivers and families on a sustained basis.

Dr. Andrea Moser , Chief Medical Consultant: Dr. Moser is a family physician with deep experience in long-term care. She has recently co-developed a Long-Term Care Medical Director Curriculum for Ontario and has a particular interest in quality improvement. Dr. Moser's clinical work includes working with frail elderly through home visits and in the long-term care system. Dr. Moser will provide advice aimed at enhancing Sienna’s medical and physician practices and policies. As an expert consultant, Dr. Moser will play a key role in preparing Sienna and all its residences for potential future outbreaks.





, Chief Medical Consultant: Dr. Moser is a family physician with deep experience in long-term care. She has recently co-developed a Long-Term Care Medical Director Curriculum for Ontario and has a particular interest in quality improvement. Dr. Moser's clinical work includes working with frail elderly through home visits and in the long-term care system. Dr. Moser will provide advice aimed at enhancing Sienna’s medical and physician practices and policies. As an expert consultant, Dr. Moser will play a key role in preparing Sienna and all its residences for potential future outbreaks. Dr. Allison McGeer , Chief Infection Prevention and Control Consultant: Dr. McGeer is a premier infection control specialist in Canada. Dr. McGeer’s major research interests are in the prevention of infection in hospitals and long-term care homes, and the use of surveillance to advance the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of infectious diseases. Dr. McGeer will play a critical role in advising Sienna as we recover from the initial wave of COVID-19 and prepare for potential future outbreaks.



, Chief Infection Prevention and Control Consultant: Dr. McGeer is a premier infection control specialist in Canada. Dr. McGeer’s major research interests are in the prevention of infection in hospitals and long-term care homes, and the use of surveillance to advance the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of infectious diseases. Dr. McGeer will play a critical role in advising Sienna as we recover from the initial wave of COVID-19 and prepare for potential future outbreaks. Mary Jane Dykeman, Consultant: Ms. Dykeman is an expert in healthcare risk management; mental health, consent, capacity and substitute decision-making; and family and caregiver engagement. Ms. Dykeman has been engaged to develop a modern day and best in class resident/caregiver engagement program that is transparent and robust, and aligns with our focus for meaningful engagement with residents, caregivers and families.

Executive Appointment

As part of the Company’s commitment to a greater focus on communications and stakeholder relations, the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Nancy Webb to the senior leadership team, effective immediately. Ms. Webb, who served previously as the Company’s Vice President, Marketing and Communications, will now lead Sienna’s public relations and communications strategy as Senior Vice President, Public Affairs and Marketing, and will also be responsible for refocusing the branding and marketing efforts for the Company’s retirement operations. Ms. Webb brings extensive experience to the public affairs portfolio. She is an expert in building integrated public affairs strategies at a range of organizations operating in the medical or long-term care space, including in previous roles at Baycrest Health Sciences, the Ontario Medical Association and the Retirement Homes Regulatory Authority.

Supporting Senior Living Heroes

Sienna is proud to be a founding member of the Senior Living CaRES Fund ("The CaRES Fund"). Established jointly by Sienna Senior Living, Chartwell Retirement Residences, Revera Inc., and Extendicare, The CaRES Fund announced last week it has awarded more than 400 employees in the senior living sector over $1.8 million in emergency financial assistance.

The CaRES Fund was created to acknowledge the remarkable contributions of senior living employees across Canada. Applicants included personal support workers, registered nurses, registered practical nurses, licenced practical nurses and dietary aides.

In their applications, employees spoke of the tremendous sacrifices they have made as a result of COVID-19, including moving out of their homes to reduce risk to vulnerable family members, homeschooling children while balancing work, and becoming the primary provider for their family when a spouse was laid-off. Sienna is honoured to be able to support healthcare workers during these extraordinary times through The CaRES Fund.

In appreciation for the dedication of all senior living employees and for their commitment to the sector, Sienna’s Board of Directors have forfeited a portion of their 2020 compensation to assist the Company in making additional contributions for the remainder of 2020, in addition to the Company’s original $500,000 contribution.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA) offers a full range of seniors' living options, including independent living, assisted living, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna's approximately 12,000 employees are passionate about helping residents live fully every day, and were the driving force behind Sienna being named one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures. For more information, please visit www.siennaliving.ca .

Risk Factors

Refer to the risk factors on “General Business Risks” and “COVID-19 and Other Outbreaks” disclosed in the Company’s Management Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2020, and other risk factors disclosed in its most recent annual Management Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain of the statements contained in this news release are forward-looking statements and are provided for the purpose of presenting information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. These statements generally use forward-looking words, such as “anticipate,” “continue,” “could,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “believe,” “goals” or other similar words and include, without limitation, statements with respect to the impact of COVID-19 and measures taken to mitigate the impact. These statements are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements and, accordingly, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on information currently available and what management currently believes are reasonable assumptions. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law.

For further information, please contact: